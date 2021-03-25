Rick Azar, longtime sports anchor on Eyewitness News, has died at 91

"Those relationships gave Rick unique insight to Buffalo's two professional sports teams, but he would only use those sources when it really counted.

"It would sometimes be frustrating to watch another station break a story about a day-to-day transaction or player move and to hear Rick say, 'I knew that.' However, when Marv Levy was named head coach replacing Hank Bullough, it was Rick Azar interrupting into WKBW programming to break the story."

"Rick had a couple mottos that always stuck with me. The first was, 'Kill em with kindness,' when dealing with producers or upper management. The other was, 'If you screwed up then tell me you screwed up and we move on.' Rick's point was if you try and concoct an excuse time is wasted trying to find the truth. So while he was this cultured guy with a deep love of the arts, his juices flowed when working on a breaking story. Rick loved to win."

He loved to win more than he loved to be recognized out in public.

"It was very nice, and I appreciated it very much," said Mr. Azar in 2014. "But Irv, Tom and I never really wanted that. We were guys doing our job and lucky enough to be extraordinarily successful at it. We had a great run. I was lucky to be connected with those two guys, and it is something I will cherish and take with me on my last day.”