Rick Azar, longtime sports anchor on Eyewitness News, has died at 91

April 24, 1929 – March 25, 2021
Rick Azar, the sportscaster who signed WKBW-TV (Channel 7) on the air in 1958 and became a key part of the legendary Eyewitness News team along with anchor Irv Weinstein and weathercaster Tom Jolls that dominated local news in Western New York for decades, died Thursday under hospice care in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. He was 91.
His son, Gregory Carballada, confirmed his death.
Mr. Azar had moved back to Western New York in the past few years after settling in North Carolina in retirement.
Born Ricardo Efrain Thomas Aquino Carballada de Babilon, he took his stage name on the recommendation of talent agents in New York City when he was looking for acting roles or TV jobs. He wanted to keep a Spanish-sounding name so he looked at a map of Spain, saw "azar" at the end of many family and area names and the rest was history.
And what a history it was in Western New York, where Weinstein, Azar and Jolls became the longest-running anchor team in the country.
A graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Canisius College, Mr. Azar surprisingly ended the 24-year run as sports director in 1989 at the relatively young age of 59 or 60, almost a decade before Weinstein retired.
There was speculation that he left in a contract dispute with Queen City Broadcasting after it took over from Capital Cities.
But Mr. Azar, who had a brief acting career, said in a March 2014 interview that wasn’t it. He figured he had enough money to go on to his second act in life. His wife, Edith, a Niagara Falls native, had also had enough of the weather and enjoyed their vacations in North Carolina, where they had a house by a lake.
“I was ready to leave,” he said in 2014. “It was my time. … I think some people were surprised. I didn’t do what I did for the fame. I understand people that want that notoriety. That was never part of me. I’m not a limelight seeker or any of that stuff.”
On his final broadcast, Channel 7 devoted about one-third of its 11 p.m. newscast to the sportscaster's farewell. It included Mr. Azar's lengthy goodbye commentary and a moving video tribute to the words of Rod Stewart's "Forever Young."
He and his wife moved to Whispering Pines, N.C., after he retired and they attended theater and symphony performances in North Carolina. They also visited Western New York often and he still followed sports teams here.
He used to go on his computer every morning to chat with Weinstein before Weinstein became ill and died, and also to see what is going on in Western New York, where two of his four children live.
Mr. Azar's departure from Channel 7 in 1989 not only signified the end of an era at Channel 7 sports, it also signified the beginning of the end of the last refuge of old-time sportscasting in this market.
He wasn't a typical sportscaster. He had numerous talents. He was an actor, a classically trained violinist and was a staff announcer at NBC before arriving in Buffalo after his New York City station didn't offer him more than a 12-week contract.
Weinstein often referred to Mr. Azar's good looks as one of his attractions for viewers. The member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame also had a great booming voice.
That voice was heard on many of the major sporting events in Buffalo history, most notably when O.J. Simpson ran for a record, 2003 yards in 1973 when Mr. Azar was the radio analyst on the broadcast along with play-by-play man Al Meltzer and former Bills quarterback Ed Rutkowski.
"I just wonder if the three of us at this moment truly realize ... what has been our great privilege to watch O.J. Simpson run for 2,000 yards in one season," he said.
He also was the play-by-play man on Bills preseason games, did studio work during Buffalo Sabres games when the National Hockey League team was carried by Channel 7 and also did play-by-play of some St. Bonaventure University basketball games when Hall of Famer Bob Lanier was the star in Olean.
Mr. Azar was known as a tough commentator, though he may have really been a "cream puff," just as an old Channel 7 commercial claimed.
His commentaries often were a highlight. He delivered many with that golden voice. He got mad in his commentaries. Really mad. He let his anger show. He was remembered for one that still has relevance today. It was delivered after Bills fans were outraged that the team raised ticket prices.
“All hell broke loose,” he recalled in the 2014 interview. “I said, ‘Hey, the Buffalo Bills can charge anything they want, and if you don’t want to pay it, nobody is holding a gun to your head to pay it. Don’t buy a ticket.’ ”
The suggestion to stop buying tickets didn’t please the Bills’ public relations department.
Channel 7 aired testimonials on his final day at the station from players, coaches and colleagues who frequently mentioned that Mr. Azar was a good guy. He was close to many of them, which enabled him to get some scoops in the days before agents were the primary sources providing them to national reporters.
In a radio interview with John Murphy after he wrote his book, "Tales from Azar's Attic," he said he was the first to report former Bills coach Chuck Knox was leaving for a job in Seattle – when everyone thought he was headed to Los Angeles – because Knox told him the news.
In the interview years ago, he noted it is no longer like the days when he had relationships with team owners and would call them to "find out something that developed there and why it developed. … Anybody who was worth his salt in my day – we had some tough competition with you guys in print. If you didn’t dive in there, you’d get your fanny kicked. You had to make those connections.”
His successor at Channel 7, Bob Koshinski, who later became the general manager of the Empire Sports Network and now has his own media company, worked closely with Mr. Azar before replacing him. Actually, it took three people to replace Mr. Azar – Koshinski, John Murphy and a sportscaster the station hired to capitalize on his name – Jerry Azar.
"Rick Azar's charm and warm personality was always one of his strengths, allowing him to create strong relationships with many of the power brokers in Buffalo and not just in sports," said Koshinski. Being a third of the 'Irv, Rick and Tom' team also gave Mr. Azar a celebrity status no longer enjoyed by any sports broadcaster in this town. A local Oldsmobile dealership actually named a car after Rick in 1975 called the Cutlass Azar.
Koshinski added that Mr. Azar formed strong relationships with the front offices of the Bills and Sabres.
"Some nights he would fall behind preparing his 11 p.m. sportscast due to his lengthy phone conversations with the likes of Kay Stephenson, Marv Levy, Bill Polian, Seymour Knox or Joe Crozier," said Koshinski, referencing former Bills and Sabres coaches, general manager and owners.
"Those relationships gave Rick unique insight to Buffalo's two professional sports teams, but he would only use those sources when it really counted.
"It would sometimes be frustrating to watch another station break a story about a day-to-day transaction or player move and to hear Rick say, 'I knew that.' However, when Marv Levy was named head coach replacing Hank Bullough, it was Rick Azar interrupting into WKBW programming to break the story."
"Rick had a couple mottos that always stuck with me. The first was, 'Kill em with kindness,' when dealing with producers or upper management. The other was, 'If you screwed up then tell me you screwed up and we move on.' Rick's point was if you try and concoct an excuse time is wasted trying to find the truth. So while he was this cultured guy with a deep love of the arts, his juices flowed when working on a breaking story. Rick loved to win."
He loved to win more than he loved to be recognized out in public.
"It was very nice, and I appreciated it very much," said Mr. Azar in 2014. "But Irv, Tom and I never really wanted that. We were guys doing our job and lucky enough to be extraordinarily successful at it. We had a great run. I was lucky to be connected with those two guys, and it is something I will cherish and take with me on my last day.”
He added in that 2014 interview that he wouldn't be annoyed if someone recognized him at a Buffalo area restaurant 25 years after he left Channel 7.
"Are you kidding? At my age, I’d be thrilled if somebody recognizes me,” he said with a laugh.
In addition to his wife and his son Gregory, he is survived by a daughter, Claudia; two other sons, Richard and Jeffrey; a brother, Carlos Carballada; and two grandchildren, Christina and Michael.
No funeral services are planned. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.