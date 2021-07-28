Richie Merlo, 79, singer and jazz trumpeter with a six-decade career

He was an emcee at McVan’s and the Stage Door and a singer at Mr. Anthony’s, the Niagara Falls Hilton, Paul McGuire’s Arches and the Williamsville Inn. In 1978, he opened his own club, the Curtain Call Lounge in Clarence, and performed there regularly, with a break in 1980 when he answered a call from Florida to perform six nights a week at the famous Downstairs-Upstairs Club in North Miami Beach.

After selling the Curtain Call in 1983, he led his own groups at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, the Charter House and the Lobby Lounge at the Radisson Hotel. For several years, he and partner Carl Barone were featured at Marinaccio’s in Williamsville. From 1997 to 2001, he was featured singer at Harry’s Harbour Grille and sang Sunday nights for seven years in the Elmwood Lounge with a band led by his lifelong friend Joey Giambra.

One of Mr. Merlo’s favorite stories, which he recounted in the magazine of the Per Niente Club, an Italian-American cultural organization, involved driving Giambra to Atlantic City in 1959 to audition for singer Al Martino. Mr. Merlo, who was broke, agreed to do it for meals and gas money.

When Giambra vanished after failing get the job, Mr. Merlo, in desperation, tracked down Martino in his hotel room.