Richard W. Muscatello, 91, Niagara Air Base commander, hospital executive, municipal planner

March 31, 1930 – Nov. 11, 2021

Richard W. Muscatello of Wheatfield, a retired Air Force colonel, hospital executive and longtime chairman of the Wheatfield Town Planning Board, died on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, after a long battle with cancer. He was 91.

Born in Niagara Falls, the youngest of three children, he was a 1948 graduate of Niagara Falls High School.

He began his 33-year military career by joining the Air National Guard, then transferred to the Air Force Reserve. He advanced to become base commander of the Niagara Air Reserve Base and combat support commander of the 914th Air Refueling Wing. He received numerous service medals and retired in 1989.

Mr. Muscatello also had a 26-year career as an administrator at Kenmore Mercy Hospital and became the hospital’s vice president for human relations. After he retired in 1995, he became a consultant for Mercy Health Care and was an administrative consultant for Lake Shore Health Care Center in Irving.

A Wheatfield resident since 1977, Mr. Muscatello served as president of the Niagara Wheatfield School Board and was named chairman of the Town of Wheatfield Planning Board in 1994. During his tenure, the town became one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Western New York.