Richard S. 'Sky' Smith, 91, Rigidized Metals CEO with taste for naughty songs

July 4, 1930 - March 2, 2022
His nickname, "Sky," was short for "Skyrocket," and Richard S. Smith Jr. kept the fireworks going throughout his life.
Whether it was winning awards at summer camp, dancing the limbo or singing ribald songs, Mr. Smith had a blast.
The chairman and former CEO of Rigidized Metals Corp. died Wednesday in a hospice bed in his home in Pelican Bay, Fla. He was 91.
His nickname derived from being born on the Fourth of July.
“Dad taught me how to wear a hat, and a ton about running and managing a business,” said son Richard S. “Rick” Smith III, the third-generation CEO who succeeded his father at the Rigidized helm in 2000. “Oh, and that it’s OK for grown men to skip down the street.”
Richard S. Smith Sr. founded Rigidized Metals more than 80 years ago, and the specialty steel company has been located on Ohio Street in Buffalo since 1943.
Mr. Smith was born in Syracuse, but grew up on Meadow Road in Buffalo. He attended Nichols School before going to St. Andrew's, an Episcopal boarding school in Middletown, Del., where he graduated in 1947.
Mr. Smith told his family he held the record for the fastest mile run in Delaware for more than 50 years. He also excelled in enough other sports that he was awarded the Stephenson Cup at Camp Choconut, a summer camp in Friendsville, Pa.
He was good at baseball, tennis, track, squash, golf and double solitaire, his family said.
Mr. Smith entered Lehigh University after graduating from St. Andrew's, but the Army called and interrupted his studies.
He was honorably discharged in 1955, finished a degree in metallurgical engineering at Lehigh in 1956, and joined Republic Steel in Cleveland.
Mr. Smith moved to Canton, Ohio, in 1964, but in 1968, his father summoned him to Rigidized, where he became president and CEO in 1972.
After stepping down as CEO, Mr. Smith became the company's chairman of the board in 1976 and served in that capacity until his death.
He was a Republican Party committeeman in Buffalo, a multi-gallon Red Cross blood donor, a former president of the Buffalo Tennis and Squash Club, and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, the Saturn Club and the Country Club of Buffalo.
Mr. Smith also had his own spin on the English language and a taste for naughty songs, which he sang even on his deathbed.
"He had a certain lexicon. He knew a bunch of those songs," his son said. "We actually recorded them at Outer Limit Studio on Walden Avenue. We had him do that about 10 years ago. He sang those off-color ditties well."
He had other talents, too.
"He was the best limbo guy," Richard III said. "I don't know how he did it."
Mr. Smith married Judith Graves Putnam in Buffalo in 1957. She told one of her daughters that when she married Mr. Smith, she knew she would never be bored.
Shortly before her death in 1998, Mrs. Smith told her children, “Your father will have to marry again because he cannot cook, and God knows he doesn’t know how to do laundry."
The following year, he married Beverly Gifford.
She and Richard Smith III survive him, as do daughters Cynthia Sawyer and Pamela Graver, and nine grandchildren.
Mr. Smith's first wife is buried in Forest Lawn, in a grave marked by a birdbath with a bronze bird perched on it.
"The only wish my dad had was to get another bronze bird for the birdbath," Richard III said.
Rigidized will hold a memorial service at noon July 4 at company headquarters.