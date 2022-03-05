Richard S. 'Sky' Smith, 91, Rigidized Metals CEO with taste for naughty songs

July 4, 1930 - March 2, 2022

His nickname, "Sky," was short for "Skyrocket," and Richard S. Smith Jr. kept the fireworks going throughout his life.

Whether it was winning awards at summer camp, dancing the limbo or singing ribald songs, Mr. Smith had a blast.

The chairman and former CEO of Rigidized Metals Corp. died Wednesday in a hospice bed in his home in Pelican Bay, Fla. He was 91.

His nickname derived from being born on the Fourth of July.

“Dad taught me how to wear a hat, and a ton about running and managing a business,” said son Richard S. “Rick” Smith III, the third-generation CEO who succeeded his father at the Rigidized helm in 2000. “Oh, and that it’s OK for grown men to skip down the street.”

Richard S. Smith Sr. founded Rigidized Metals more than 80 years ago, and the specialty steel company has been located on Ohio Street in Buffalo since 1943.

Mr. Smith was born in Syracuse, but grew up on Meadow Road in Buffalo. He attended Nichols School before going to St. Andrew's, an Episcopal boarding school in Middletown, Del., where he graduated in 1947.