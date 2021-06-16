Richard S. Karnath, 67, corporate financial officer honored by Kidney Foundation

June 18, 1953 – June 1, 2021
Richard S. Karnath, of Grand Island, a corporate financial officer who was honored for his fundraising for the National Kidney Foundation, died June 1 in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center of complications from pneumonia. He was 67.
Born in the Town of Tonawanda, son of a sixth-grade teacher in the Cheektowaga Central Schools, he was the oldest of seven children and an Eagle Scout.
He graduated in 1971 from Iroquois Central High School, where he was a member of the wrestling and golf teams. He also played on the golf team at SUNY Fredonia and earned a bachelor’s degree in business in 1976.
Mr. Karnath first worked in the business office for Peter J. Schmitt Co., parent company of Bells and Loblaws supermarkets, then for Leica Camera.
He was payroll manager for Dunlop Tire Corp. at its Town of Tonawanda plant, then was appointed plant controller in 1992.
He became plant controller for the Sugar Kake division of Bremner Food Group in Tonawanda in 2000 and retired in 2012.
Known to everyone as Rick, he was an avid golfer. He shot two holes-in-one and in retirement played frequently at River Oaks Golf Club on Grand Island, where a memorial tree will be planted in his name.
Following the death of his father, Edward, from kidney failure in 2009, Mr. Karnath organized an annual golf tournament in his memory and raised thousands of dollars for the National Kidney Foundation. The foundation honored him as Volunteer of the Year in 2019.
A Grand Island resident since 1981, he was a Little League baseball coach for 15 years.
Also a passionate Buffalo Bills fan, he was a season ticket holder and an enthusiastic stadium tailgater with a large party of family and friends.
A Friend of Bill W. for 34 years, he frequently spoke to groups and helped countless people overcome problems with alcohol.
He met his wife, the former Denise Bertoia, at college in Fredonia. They were married Aug. 6, 1977.
In addition to his wife, a retired speech and language therapist in the Lewiston-Porter schools, survivors include two sons, Michael and Christian; five brothers, Stephen, James, Edward, Jonathan and Joseph; a sister, Mary Weltjen; and two grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered June 9 in St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Grand Island.