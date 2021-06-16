Richard S. Karnath, 67, corporate financial officer honored by Kidney Foundation

June 18, 1953 – June 1, 2021

Richard S. Karnath, of Grand Island, a corporate financial officer who was honored for his fundraising for the National Kidney Foundation, died June 1 in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center of complications from pneumonia. He was 67.

Born in the Town of Tonawanda, son of a sixth-grade teacher in the Cheektowaga Central Schools, he was the oldest of seven children and an Eagle Scout.

He graduated in 1971 from Iroquois Central High School, where he was a member of the wrestling and golf teams. He also played on the golf team at SUNY Fredonia and earned a bachelor’s degree in business in 1976.

Mr. Karnath first worked in the business office for Peter J. Schmitt Co., parent company of Bells and Loblaws supermarkets, then for Leica Camera.

He was payroll manager for Dunlop Tire Corp. at its Town of Tonawanda plant, then was appointed plant controller in 1992.

He became plant controller for the Sugar Kake division of Bremner Food Group in Tonawanda in 2000 and retired in 2012.