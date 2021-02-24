Richard R. Haynes, 72, editor who shaped Buffalo News business pages

“Your Money was really his baby,” said David Robinson, current deputy business editor at The News. “He guided it pretty much the whole time. It was a very popular and really well-done section and that was one of his big responsibilities.

“He was pretty quiet, but he had a wry sense of humor and that little smile. He had a way of telling stories that was really entertaining. And he was a really good editor. He made your copy better.”

Mr. Haynes died Feb. 20 in his home in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 72.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of four children, Richard Raymond Haynes was the son of well-known Buffalo firefighter and arson investigator Francis J. Haynes.

Though there are several firefighters in his family, he was drawn to journalism at an early age. As a boy, he delivered The Buffalo Evening News and wrote and published his first South Buffalo neighborhood newsletter when he was about 10.

For all four of his years at Bishop Timon High School, where he graduated in 1966, he was on the staff of the student newspaper, The Tidings.