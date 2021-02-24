Richard R. Haynes, 72, editor who shaped Buffalo News business pages

March 11, 1948 – Feb. 20, 2021
In a newsroom full of colorful personalities and byline celebrities, Richard R. Haynes, retired deputy business editor at The Buffalo News, made his mark in subtle ways.
For many years, he was responsible for the layout of the newspaper’s financial pages and was instrumental in producing the annual Prospectus business review.
He also oversaw Your Money, a weekly section that focused on personal finance, which debuted in 1984. On its 10th anniversary, he showed his whimsical side as he wrote: “The business staff loves this section, affectionately known in-house as YoMo. It’s our chance to crawl out from our usual dank incarceration between the sports pages and the classified ads, and feel sunshine on our faces as a section front.
“Over the years, we’ve stuck to a few central themes that aren’t much different from all the stuff you couldn’t stand hearing years ago from your mom.
“We don’t mean like when she said: ‘You sit there, mister, until all that liver disappears,’ not memories that vile. We mean more like:
“ ‘Save for a rainy day.’
“ ‘Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.’
“And ‘Don’t be a chump!’ ”
“Your Money was really his baby,” said David Robinson, current deputy business editor at The News. “He guided it pretty much the whole time. It was a very popular and really well-done section and that was one of his big responsibilities.
“He was pretty quiet, but he had a wry sense of humor and that little smile. He had a way of telling stories that was really entertaining. And he was a really good editor. He made your copy better.”
Mr. Haynes died Feb. 20 in his home in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 72.
Born in Buffalo, the oldest of four children, Richard Raymond Haynes was the son of well-known Buffalo firefighter and arson investigator Francis J. Haynes.
Though there are several firefighters in his family, he was drawn to journalism at an early age. As a boy, he delivered The Buffalo Evening News and wrote and published his first South Buffalo neighborhood newsletter when he was about 10.
For all four of his years at Bishop Timon High School, where he graduated in 1966, he was on the staff of the student newspaper, The Tidings.
At the University at Buffalo, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history, he was involved with the student newspaper, The Spectrum, as assistant news editor, managing editor and business manager.
He went on to earn a master’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University and a master’s in business administration from Canisius College.
While at UB, Mr. Haynes was a summer intern at The News in 1968 and 1969, then joined the staff as a reporter in 1970. Thanks to his experience at The Spectrum and The News, when he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War, he spent his tour of duty as a journalist in Alaska.
He returned to The News as a full-time reporter in 1973. He became assistant financial editor in 1977, night financial editor in 1990 and deputy business editor in 2000. He retired in 2009.
He received a New York State Associated Press Association award for headline writing in 2003 for “The Bison Laughs at the Bear,” which appeared over a story about how well local stocks performed despite a downturn on Wall Street.
Mr. Haynes began his affection for Allentown in the 1970s, when he purchased a house on Mariner Avenue. He was married in 1979 to Nan Lipsitz, an attorney and professor emerita in the UB School of Law, and they later moved to Arlington Park.
He was a longtime leader of the Allentown Association, the neighborhood homeowners group. He served for four years as president and twice was treasurer. He was an ex-officio board member at the time of his death.
During the 1990s, his wife said, “He treated it like a full-time job.”
He edited and wrote articles for the association’s newsletter, the Allentown Neighbor, and was a leader in membership campaigns and fund drives. He led Allentown walking tours and wrote guides for them. He also was treasurer of the former Allentown Food Co-op.
In retirement, he was an AmeriCorps volunteer with the Niagara County AIDS Task Force in Niagara Falls.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two brothers, Donald and Michael; and a sister, Donna Piepszny.
A Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1885 South Park Ave., will be arranged. A memorial party also will be planned.