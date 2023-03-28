Oct. 2, 1932 – Jan. 7, 2023

Richard P. Vienne Sr. – one of a set of premature twins – weighed 3 pounds, 3 ounces when he was born during the Great Depression. In his first weeks, loved ones laid him and his brother in boxes the size of breadbaskets near the oven to keep them warm, feeding them with eyedroppers filled with milk.

Mr. Vienne turned 90 last fall, becoming roughly 18% of American men to reach that milestone.

Those were but a few of the numbers that helped define Mr. Vienne, a retired Lancaster High School math teacher, active volunteer and world traveler who died Jan. 7 after a long illness.

“His life was so amazing, given his start in life,” said his son, Richard P. Vienne Jr.

Mr. Vienne was born in Canandaigua and grew up in East Rochester. After high school, he served in the Navy aboard the USS Lowry during the Korean War with his twin brother, Robert. He was a fire controlman on the destroyer’s guns; his twin a radarman, from 1952 until the conflict ended in 1953.

The Lowry handled some combat duty behind enemy lines, dropping off Special Forces troops, his son learned while accompanying Mr. Vienne several years ago on a Buffalo Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

“I just barely got out of high school," Mr. Vienne told a Buffalo News staff writer in 2018. "But I think I smartened up in the service.”

After the Navy in 1956, he attended St. John Fisher College, majoring in accounting, and transferred to SUNY Brockport State, where in 1958 he met his wife, the former Dorothy Titus, while the two were standing in line to register for classes.

Mr. Vienne received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in math education from the school. He married his wife after graduating with his advanced degree in spring 1960.

The couple, both teachers, got jobs in the Lancaster Central School District afterward and moved into the town. She went on to become a principal in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District, while he remained in Lancaster, spending the bulk of his career in the high school, teaching algebra, advanced algebra and trigonometry.

Mr. Vienne was a disciplinarian but could break down math simply, and was determined to help his students learn the subject, even if it took extra time to tutor students who needed help.

“He had a significant impact on those he taught,” his son said. “Former students would remark about how he was influential in encouraging them to pursue their careers and how great a teacher he was.”

Outside of school, Mr. Vienne was active in the community. He served more than 20 years with the Lancaster Lions Club, including as treasurer and president. He also served as treasurer for the former Lancaster United Methodist Church and, later at Elma United Methodist, after the Vienne family moved to Elma in the mid-1960s.

“Anytime he could be treasurer of anything, that made him happy,” his wife said.

After he retired from teaching in 1996, Mr. Vienne served on the board of the New York State Retired Teachers Association/Retired Educators of New York.

He also was active in the Elma, Marilla, Wales-Rademacher VFW Post 5861, proudly selling poppies on Veterans Day and laying wreaths on Memorial Day. He regularly marched in the Elma Memorial Day Parade. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.

Mr. Vienne, a Little League baseball coach in the 1970s, was a skilled bowler and golfer who won 37 trophies in events across the region and in Southern Ontario. He was a member of Lancaster Country Club for more than 40 years.

His Naval service spawned a lifelong love of the sea. He and his wife have been on 57 cruises around the world, seeing every continent but Antarctica.

“He loved going around South America to the Falkland Islands,” his wife said, “and loved Dubai and the Yangtze River. The couple also traveled to every state but Iowa.

Along with travel, Mr. Vienne was grateful for good health well into his 80s, especially after doctors discovered a genetic disorder that forced him to get heart surgery with six bypasses in the mid-1980s, when he was in his early 50s.

Survivors, along with Mr. Vienne’s wife and son, include a daughter, Kerstina Konakanchi; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Faith United Methodist Church, 5505 Broadway, Lancaster, where a Celebration of Life Service starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Western New York National Cemetery, Corfu.

