Richard L. Uschold, 93, Canisius College math professor, avid bicyclist, spiritual guide to prison inmates

Sept. 10, 1928 – March 27, 2022

Richard L. Uschold, a mathematics professor at Canisius College for more than 40 years, a lifelong bicycling enthusiast and a spiritual guide to prison inmates, died March 27 in Owosso, Mich. He was 93.

Born in his parents' home on East Woodlawn Avenue, the fourth of 10 children, he joined the Army Air Corps right after he graduated in 1946 from Buffalo Technical High School. He was stationed in postwar Japan for 27 months as a clerk typist for counter intelligence, often transcribing secret documents.

"Joining the Army was one of the most important and smartest things I did in my life," he said in an Oral History recording. "I was able to get a free college education because of the GI Bill."

He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Canisius College in 1953, a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1955 and a doctorate in mathematics from the University at Buffalo in 1963.

He taught for a year at Nazareth College in Rochester after competing his master's degree and joined the Canisius College faculty in 1956.

At Canisius, Dr. Uschold was a member of the President's Advisory Council and the Academic Council. He was vice chairman of the Faculty Senate.

He served as chairman of the Mathematics Department and was faculty adviser to the Math Club. He also graded advanced placement exams. He became a professor emeritus in 1999.

He received two Bene Merenti Awards, in 1976 and 1996, for 20 years of service to the college.

He was a member of the American Mathematical Society, the Mathematical Association of America, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, the History of Science Society and the Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society.

Through his involvement in the Catholic Cursillo movement, beginning in 1973, Dr. Uschold learned about the Kairos prison ministry program while on sabbatical in Florida. He began counseling inmates in 1981 and founded the Western New York chapter of Kairos International Prison Ministry.

He led weekend-long Kairos programs at the Albion and Collins Correctional Facilities, was district chairman for Kairos of Greater Niagara and served on the organization's national board. He started a newsletter, the Kairos Times.

“It is interesting,” he told former Buffalo News reporter Maria Scrivani in an interview for the Canisius Chronicle in 1985, “to see someone come on Thursday night with an ‘I dare you to learn me’ attitude and see that same person literally glowing on Sunday night. Only God’s love can do that.”

He was well into bicycling as a teen. He biked his Buffalo Courier-Express newspaper route and made bicycle deliveries for Hoeflich Brothers meat market on East Ferry Street. In the 1970s, he began riding to the Canisius campus from his home in the Town of Tonawanda, a 15-mile round trip via Niagara Falls Boulevard and Main Street.

At age 62, he started keeping track of how many miles he was riding. He covered more than 10,500 miles in a single year when he was 70, and by the time he reached his 80th birthday, he had passed 100,000. On that day, he rode 100 more. He pedaled every street in the Town of Tonawanda and in all 50 states.

As part of that quest, he flew to Phoenix, Ariz., bought a bicycle at Walmart and drove to the Four Corners, where Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah meet. After riding in all four of those states, he went back to Phoenix, gave the bike to charity and flew home.

He was a member of the Big Wheels and Niagara Frontier Bicycle Clubs and the Daytona Bike Club in Florida.

He told Buffalo News reporter Louise Continelli in 2008 he sometimes got asked about his two-wheeled fuel economy.

His answer: "I get about 10 miles on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich."

His daughter Nancy Uschold noted that he "remained remarkably fit and healthy as he aged, riding his bike until he was almost 90. At that time, he purchased a four-wheeled side-by-side tandem so he could continue riding with a partner."

Active in St. Christopher's Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda, he was a lector, a eucharistic minister and took high school students in his religious education classes on field trips to St. Francis Nursing Home.

He also worked at Outreach Ministries and was a member of the Christian Family Movement.

He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and for charitable work in Nicaragua. He also volunteered at the Family Renew Center in Daytona Beach and for a non-profit vendor at the Daytona 500 race.

In the 1950s, he began giving blood and was honored in 1996 as a 15-gallon donor by the American Red Cross.

He enjoyed camping and canoeing with his family in the Adirondacks. In his middle years, he grew a beard and so resembled President Abraham Lincoln that when he visited the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., tourists stopped him and asked to take his picture.

In retirement, he traveled extensively to visit his nine children and took trips with Elderhostel, now Road Scholar. One visit to the Middle East took him to Jerusalem and the Pyramids.

He and his wife of 62 years, the former Joan R. Schwartz, hosted numerous foreign exchange students. A longtime pastoral care volunteer at Buffalo General Hospital, she died in 2013.

Survivors include five sons, Richard J. "Gilligan," Michael, Raymond, James and Robert "Bert"; four daughters, Joanne Kenyon, Suzanne Uschold, Nancy Uschold and Jennifer Schwartz Uschold; a brother, David; a sister, Ruth Liszewski; and 16 grandchildren.

A memorial walk and bicycle ride will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 in Niawanda Park, City of Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 in St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda.