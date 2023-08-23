June 4, 1929 – July 28, 2023

When major league scouts went to watch the Kensington High School Knights in 1948, future Detroit Tigers pitcher Babe Birrer wasn't the only prospect they had their eyes on.

Also catching their attention was second baseman Dick Ball, who took All-High honors that year. Ollie Carnegie, the home run hero of the Buffalo Bisons in the 1930s, offered him a chance to play for the hometown team. But pros were paid poorly in those days and Mr. Ball, who had won a baseball scholarship to Indiana University, wanted to go to college.

Nevertheless, baseball continued to be his first love. When he left Indiana after two years to enlist in the Air Force, he played on a team of airmen that toured other bases throughout the country. Then, as a physical education teacher at Cleveland Hill High School in Cheektowaga, he became the school's winningest baseball coach.

"I've never had a losing season," he told Buffalo News sports reporter Chuck Korbar in 1978 when he retired from the diamond after 18 years.

A Clarence Center resident, he died July 28 under hospice care after a period of declining health. He was 94.

Born in Buffalo, as a boy, Richard J. Ball sold newspapers on the corner of Kensington and Bailey avenues and assisted at his neighborhood YMCA.

A standout in three sports at Kensington High School, he was left halfback on the Harvard Cup champion football team his senior year. On the basketball court, he led the Knights to the city's Yale Cup championship in 1948. Noted for his speed, he was the league's leading scorer.

In the Air Force, he served with the Air Defense Command at Presque Isle, Maine. An engineering specialist, he attained the rank of staff sergeant.

Returning from service, he earned a bachelor's degree in physical education at the University of Buffalo in 1957 and completed a master's degree two years later.

He taught physical education and summer driver training classes at Cleveland Hill and returned to coaching briefly before he retired in 1988.

As baseball coach, he had the distinction of coaching in all four Erie County Interscholastic Conference divisions, beginning in Division I. His teams won one Division II championship and two titles each in Division III and Division IV.

At the time of his retirement, he was athletic director and director of driver education. He continued to teach driving classes for five more years at Cleveland Hill, Amherst Central High School, Maryvale High School and Sacred Heart Academy.

He was married in 1954 to the former Margaret "Maggie" Thurber. Active in Christ the King Catholic Church, she died in 1991. He was remarried in 1993 to the former Mary E. Sabastiano, a teacher at Williamsville's Heim Elementary School.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Thomas G. and Michael J.; a step-son, James C. Juergens; a step-daughter, Marie N. Miller; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A celebration of his life will be private.