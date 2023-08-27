Aug. 31, 1931 – Aug. 23, 2023

"When Canisius chemistry graduates hear physical chemistry, they only think of Richard E. Stanton,” a history of the Canisius University Chemistry Department relates. “Physical Chemistry (CHM 301-302) was taught exclusively by Stanton from 1957-58 through 1995-96, a period of 38 years. When he went on sabbatical leave, the junior and senior classes were combined so everyone took the course from Stanton.”

Dr. Stanton, a leading researcher in theoretical chemistry, took a mathematical approach to his field. He applied quantum mechanics to understand the structure and properties of molecules, a method that has led to hundreds of scientific and medical advances in recent years.

He made major contributions to perturbation theory, which tackles complicated issues by adding variations to simpler solutions in similar problems. A frequent contributor to scientific journals and forums, he was credited with originating the concept of "kinetic balance.”

A longtime Amherst resident, he died Aug. 23 in Buffalo General Medical Center, eight days before his 92nd birthday.

Born in New York City, he grew up in Brooklyn and enrolled in Niagara University at the age of 16. After he graduated summa cum laude in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry, he earned a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame and completed his doctorate in theoretical chemistry there in 1957. While at Notre Dame, he and another graduate student, Mary Zappia, were married.

He came to Canisius in 1957 as an assistant professor of chemistry during a time when longtime department chairman Herman A. Szymanski was beginning to upgrade the faculty. He became an associate professor in 1963 and a full professor in 1969.

Dr. Stanton was chosen as an Outstanding Educator of America in 1973 and served as chairman of the Chemistry Department in 1977-78 and for a full three-year term from 1981 to 1984. He became a professor emeritus in 1996.

He was awarded an unrestricted research fellowship in 1969 from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, which led to a year of research in Ireland and England. In 1992, he took a sabbatical to spend a year at Occidental Chemical Corp.'s technology center.

He was a member of the American Chemical Society, the American Physical Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

He was an avid golfer and gardener, a dog lover, and an ardent Buffalo Bills fan. He held season tickets for many years.

In addition to his wife, survivors include four sons, William, Dr. Michael, Richard and Rory; a daughter, Meg Steffan; a brother, Kenneth; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1317 Eggert Road at Main Street, Eggertsville.