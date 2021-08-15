Richard E. Reimers, 92, retired steelworker renowned as master woodcarver

Aug. 6, 1929 – Aug. 10, 2021

Richard E. Reimers, a retired steelworker renowned as a master woodcarver, died Aug. 10, four days after his 92nd birthday, in Elderwood at Cheektowaga.

Born in Buffalo, the second of five children and the oldest boy, he grew up in West Seneca in an area served by East Aurora schools. He was a 1947 graduate of East Aurora High School, where he ran on the track and cross country teams.

Mr. Reimers continued running track and cross country while studying industrial arts education at Buffalo State Teachers College from 1947 to 1949 and was a member of the Buffalo State track team that won the team title in the YMCA Turkey Trot in 1949.

He served in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Six months after he was discharged in 1953, he married the former Lorain Zarnikau. That year, he also began as a machinist at Bethlehem Steel Corp., where he retired in 1984.

Mr. Reimers had worked with wood as an industrial arts student at Buffalo State – building the kitchen table that his family used for many years – and he took up woodcarving in 1981.

“He was always in the basement doing something,” his daughter, Jacqueline Reimers, said.