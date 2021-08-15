Richard E. Reimers, 92, retired steelworker renowned as master woodcarver

Aug. 6, 1929 – Aug. 10, 2021
Richard E. Reimers, a retired steelworker renowned as a master woodcarver, died Aug. 10, four days after his 92nd birthday, in Elderwood at Cheektowaga.
Born in Buffalo, the second of five children and the oldest boy, he grew up in West Seneca in an area served by East Aurora schools. He was a 1947 graduate of East Aurora High School, where he ran on the track and cross country teams.
Mr. Reimers continued running track and cross country while studying industrial arts education at Buffalo State Teachers College from 1947 to 1949 and was a member of the Buffalo State track team that won the team title in the YMCA Turkey Trot in 1949.
He served in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Six months after he was discharged in 1953, he married the former Lorain Zarnikau. That year, he also began as a machinist at Bethlehem Steel Corp., where he retired in 1984.
Mr. Reimers had worked with wood as an industrial arts student at Buffalo State – building the kitchen table that his family used for many years – and he took up woodcarving in 1981.
“He was always in the basement doing something,” his daughter, Jacqueline Reimers, said.
He specialized in chip carving, a traditional style in which wood is shaped in intricate patterns by removing small triangular chips.
Mr. Reimers soon started making his own tools, which became the basis for Flexcut carving tools. He turned to another master carver, Dave Bennett, who manufactured them in Erie, Pa.
Mr. Reimers and his wife traveled extensively to shows around the U.S. to promote and sell the tools and helped introduce them in Austria and Germany.
His carved signs and other items appear in the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora, St. Basil’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Lancaster, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in West Seneca, Oishei Children’s Hospital, the West Seneca Walkway of Freedom and Concordia Cemetery in Buffalo.
He built and carved an altar, baptismal font, lectern, pulpit and flower stands for Ebenezer United Church of Christ in West Seneca, where he was a member.
He also carved hundreds of wedding plates and religious crosses for family and friends, as well as doll houses, decoys, birds and horses.
With other woodcarvers, he created walking canes for veterans. A regular exhibitor at the Erie County Fair, he won numerous prize ribbons.
A past president of the Southtowns Woodcarvers and the Niagara Frontier Woodcarvers, Mr. Reimers led many lessons for wood carvers and provided them with encouragement.
He gave carving demonstrations at the Buffalo Museum of Science and taught woodcarving for adults and soap carving for children at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center.
“To become a good woodcarver takes a lot of time and practice,” Ken Kohl of Alden wrote in an article about Mr. Reimers in Chip Chats magazine in 2002. “Many of us would have laid down our knives long ago if not for the intervention of carvers like Rich Reimers.”
In the 1960s, he was a competitive muzzle loader with the 44th NY Volunteers, North-South Skirmish Association, and built and collected muzzle-loading guns.
A longtime West Seneca resident, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, reading and running.
He was a former member of West Seneca Lodge 1111, Free & Accepted Masons.
His wife, who was retired from J. H. Galley Florist and Greenhouse, died in 2013.
Surviving are a daughter, Jacqueline Reimers; two sons, David and Joseph; a brother, James Kavanaugh; two sisters, Susan Kavanaugh and Kathy Harrigan; and six grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca.