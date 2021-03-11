Richard E. 'Dick' Leous, 92, outstanding football player and official

He also was senior class secretary, a Student Council member and head cafeteria monitor.

He was elected to the Bennett Beacon Hall of Fame in 1946, the year he graduated, and was part of the first class inducted into the Bennett Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

He received a four-year athletic scholarship to the University of Notre Dame, but wound up playing on the football squad’s B team.

“The problem was all the guys coming back from World War II were older and bigger,” his daughter Linda M. Brem said. “He ended up with concussions and a broken cheekbone. (Coach) Frank Leahy liked my father and wanted him to stay on, so he became the team statistician.”

After he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1950, he returned to Buffalo, where he assisted his former coach, Fred Braun, at Bennett High School until he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War.

He was stationed in Germany, his daughter said, “because he knew how to type. He did administrative stuff.”

Sixteen days after he returned from service in October 1952, he was married to Mary Schlau, whom he had met at Sherkston Quarry in Canada the summer after he graduated from high school.