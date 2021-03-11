Richard E. 'Dick' Leous, 92, outstanding football player and official

April 25, 1928 – March 2, 2021
A stellar athlete in high school, Richard E. “Dick” Leous returned to the field as an adult for an equally distinguished career as a high school football official.
He died March 2 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, a few days after suffering a fall in his Town of Tonawanda home. He was 92.
Born in Buffalo, his family owned Leous Furriers, which had a shop downtown next to Shea’s Buffalo Theater. He attended St. Margaret’s School, then went to Bennett High School, where his older brother Alfred (“Oppy”) had played football and baseball.
Mr. Leous became a multiple letterman in both sports.
As a first baseman and outfielder, he played on a Bennett Tigers baseball team that went to the state championship finals in 1944. The following year, he was All-High with a batting average of .526.
As fullback, he called the plays and was co-captain of the football team that played for the Harvard Cup championship in 1944 and captain of the Harvard Cup team the following year, when he was the second-highest scorer among all players in Harvard Cup competition.
During his freshman and sophomore years, he played in Memorial Auditorium in an amateur hockey league.
He also was senior class secretary, a Student Council member and head cafeteria monitor.
He was elected to the Bennett Beacon Hall of Fame in 1946, the year he graduated, and was part of the first class inducted into the Bennett Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.
He received a four-year athletic scholarship to the University of Notre Dame, but wound up playing on the football squad’s B team.
“The problem was all the guys coming back from World War II were older and bigger,” his daughter Linda M. Brem said. “He ended up with concussions and a broken cheekbone. (Coach) Frank Leahy liked my father and wanted him to stay on, so he became the team statistician.”
After he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1950, he returned to Buffalo, where he assisted his former coach, Fred Braun, at Bennett High School until he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War.
He was stationed in Germany, his daughter said, “because he knew how to type. He did administrative stuff.”
Sixteen days after he returned from service in October 1952, he was married to Mary Schlau, whom he had met at Sherkston Quarry in Canada the summer after he graduated from high school.
“His brother Oppy was dating my sister,” Mrs. Leous said, “and he said I want you to meet my brother Dick. Two weeks later we were at Crystal Beach and he wanted to dance with me at the dance hall.”
While he was at college and in the Army, his daughter Linda said, “she wrote him every day and sealed the letter with a lipstick kiss.”
Mr. Leous first worked for Lake Erie Engineering, then began a 38-year career with Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory, later Calspan, where he was a senior contract manager in various departments. He retired in 1993.
At the same time, he returned to the football field, this time with a red flag and a whistle.
“In his year after the service,” his daughter Linda said, “he talked with Fred Braun and he said, ‘Why don’t you think about becoming an official?’ Oh, my God he loved being an official.”
He refereed college football for five years and officiated at numerous high school games, including the Harvard Cup championships, until an eye injury forced him to retire from calling plays.
Mr. Leous then turned his focus to the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Association of Certified Football Officials, where he served as president for 26 years. He also was the New York State Rules Interpreter for 15 years and was president of the group.
In 1990, he received the John Burns Memorial Award from the Western New York Chapter of Certified Football Officials for accomplishments in helping youth. The chapter created an annual outstanding service award in his name. He was given the distinguished service award by the National Federation of High School Athletic Associations.
He also was inducted into the Harvard Cup Hall of Fame in 2005.
A Town of Tonawanda resident since the mid 1950s, in retirement, he attended Mass daily, golfed regularly at Brighton Park Golf Course and traveled extensively with his wife in the United States, Canada and Europe.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, Anne M. Palisano, Karen B. Amoscato and Linda M. Brem; a son, Richard M.; and six grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 6 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda.