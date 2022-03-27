Richard E. Baldwin, 88, sportscaster, oversaw special events at UB and creation of Amherst's Pepsi Center

Dec. 21, 1932 – Nov. 28, 2021
Richard E. Baldwin never lost his love for sportscasting.
Even after he became director of sports information for the University at Buffalo and later UB’s associate director of public affairs, he still could be found in the broadcast booth as a game day statistician for the Buffalo Braves and the Buffalo Bills.
He also appeared on Amherst Cablevision, hosting “Sports Buzz,” a weekly half-hour talk show where he interviewed leading local figures in sports.
He died Nov. 28 in his Amherst home after a short period of declining health. He was 88.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 11 in The Chapel at Crosspoint, 500 Crosspoint Parkway, Getzville.
Born in Burlington, Vt., Mr. Baldwin began working on WJOY in Burlington in 1948 for its “Teen Town” program, providing sports coverage, then was an announcer at WCAX in Burlington.
He attended St. Lawrence University as a sociology major and started in 1950 at KSLU, the oldest on-campus college radio station in the nation. Nicknamed “Fuzzy,” his enthusiastic play-by-play reports boosted listenership and sponsorships. He vaulted past three senior staffers to the post of sports director in just one year.
He became known as the Voice of KSLU and directed a staff of sports broadcasters, along with numerous statisticians, messengers and copywriters. He also worked on the college yearbook and newspaper and was a member of Alpha Epsilon Rho, the national radio honorary fraternity. The athletes at St. Lawrence elected him an honorary member of the L Club, usually restricted to varsity players.
During a brief stint in the Army, he was stationed in Hawaii and continued working as a broadcaster for Armed Forces Radio in Honolulu.
Following service, he enrolled at Syracuse University’s journalism school and earned a master’s degree. At Syracuse, he met his wife, the former Carolyn Ball, who also was completing a master’s degree.
Mr. Baldwin then returned to Burlington, hosted a nightly radio talk show and was assigned to do daily coverage of New York Giants football team from its training camp at St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vt.
He went on to become director of sports information at his alma mater, St. Lawrence, and briefly worked at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., where he won an award for the best football game periodical in the nation. He came to UB in 1968 as director of sports information.
In 1977, when Mr. Baldwin took a new job as the university’s acting director of publications, Spectrum sports editor Paige Miller praised his dedication to UB sports teams and the quality of the publicity and game brochures he produced.
“He usually attended all of Buffalo’s home hockey, basketball and baseball games, as well as wrestling and soccer,” Miller wrote. “And many times he stayed home on Saturday nights to receive a call from one of Buffalo’s teams playing on the road, so he could relay the score to the local media.”
He went on to become associate director of public affairs, overseeing commencements and other special occasions. He arranged for the hospitality suites at home football games and led planning for the Empire State Games, which were hosted by UB in 1985 and 1986. He retired in 1998.
Active in many organizations, he was president of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce and, as chairman of Amherst Recreation Commission in the 1990s, he was involved in the planning and construction of the town’s new ice rink, the Pepsi Center. He was inducted into the Amherst Hockey Hall of Fame.
He coached Little League baseball and teams in the Amherst Hockey Association. All three of his sons played hockey for him.
A jazz and big band lover, he was national president of the Four Freshmen Appreciation Society, now the Four Freshmen Society, and brought the singing group to Buffalo for concerts in the 1980s.
His wife died in 2017. Survivors include three sons, Robert, Thomas and James; and four granddaughters.