Richard E. Baldwin, 88, sportscaster, oversaw special events at UB and creation of Amherst's Pepsi Center

He became known as the Voice of KSLU and directed a staff of sports broadcasters, along with numerous statisticians, messengers and copywriters. He also worked on the college yearbook and newspaper and was a member of Alpha Epsilon Rho, the national radio honorary fraternity. The athletes at St. Lawrence elected him an honorary member of the L Club, usually restricted to varsity players.

During a brief stint in the Army, he was stationed in Hawaii and continued working as a broadcaster for Armed Forces Radio in Honolulu.

Following service, he enrolled at Syracuse University’s journalism school and earned a master’s degree. At Syracuse, he met his wife, the former Carolyn Ball, who also was completing a master’s degree.

Mr. Baldwin then returned to Burlington, hosted a nightly radio talk show and was assigned to do daily coverage of New York Giants football team from its training camp at St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vt.

He went on to become director of sports information at his alma mater, St. Lawrence, and briefly worked at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., where he won an award for the best football game periodical in the nation. He came to UB in 1968 as director of sports information.