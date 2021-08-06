Richard 'Dick' Talty, 85, longtime part-owner of Ellicott Square Building

July 24, 1936 – July 31, 2021
Richard S. "Dick" Talty, a self-made businessman who was a partner in one of the most significant real estate purchases in Buffalo history, died unexpectedly July 31 in his West Seneca home. He was 85.
Born in Millard Fillmore Hospital in Buffalo, he was the only child of Stephen and Mildred Talty of South Buffalo. He and his wife of nearly 60 years, the former Mary Ann Carey, raised a family of six children.
Mr. Talty and the former Mary Ann Carey met as young adults in South Buffalo, when they lived one block away. “He always had his eye on me,” she said. The two were married Oct. 21, 1961 in St. Martin Catholic Church.
They were not only partners in their family but also in many real estate investments and other ventures.
“He definitely had intelligence and foresight,” Mrs. Talty said.
That acumen came from a lifetime of curiosity to find out how things worked – from machinery to automobiles to business deals – along with conversations he had with people in the know.
“He knew a lot of smart people,” his wife said. “And he learned information that he just assimilated and kept, all his life. He just remembered everything. … And that helped him on the road to success.”
Mr. Talty graduated from Our Lady of Victory High School in 1954, the same year he began working for the New York Telephone Company. He excelled as an installer and serviceman, while for several years (1958-61) concurrently serving as a reservist in the Army National Guard.
A partner in the Sport and Custom Car Equipment Company, which had several stores in Buffalo, he resigned from New York Telephone in 1972.
In 1978, Mr. Talty was invited to become one of six investors in the purchase of the Ellicott Square Building. The purchase from New York City’s JP Morgan Interfunding Inc. put the landmark office building back in local hands for the first time in 20 years.
The partnership was organized by Carl Paladino, whose now-prolific Ellicott Development Corporation was then in its infancy.
“It was big for the city, big for me and big for a lot of people,” said Paladino, who called the purchase his first major investment. “At the time, the Ellicott Square building was at a low point in its history. Our purchase and the new ownership really raised it up … and Dick was a major part of that."
Other partners were Daniel F. Hannon III (Paladino and Hannon had managed the building for JP Morgan, which had taken the building over in a foreclosure in 1975), Bill and Joyce Bearss, Peter Collard and Clark Goetzmann.
"Dick was a great friend and a great partner," said Paladino. "Dick was always a solid guy: always very supportive, very considerate. He had a wonderful family life and a beautiful wife, Mary Ann. A really nice guy. He’s going to be missed."
Mr. Talty, who remained as an Ellicott Square partner until selling his stake in 2002, continued his passion for business and was involved in numerous real estate pursuits.
While he relished sharing the fruits of his lifetime of self-education, he stressed and supported the pursuit of higher education for his children. His family said he was someone who "could fix anything,” and whose advice, analysis and problem-solving abilities were invaluable.
He loved to call family, friends and acquaintances just to check in, from business associates from decades ago to grandchildren off at college.
He smiled widest when discussing the various accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. His hearty laugh was loudest after he told a story while holding court in his family-room recliner, or when he shared an inside joke while sitting inside his garage after a day of hard work.
In addition to Mary Ann, he is survived by three daughters, Mary Beth Sullivan, Kate McShea and Lynn Carsrud; two sons, Michael and Patrick; and 15 grandchildren.
Another son, Kevin, died in September of 2020. The family recently gathered in Ithaca to honor Kevin and to celebrate Mr. Talty's 85th birthday.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Friday in St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Orchard Park.