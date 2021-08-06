Richard 'Dick' Talty, 85, longtime part-owner of Ellicott Square Building

Mr. Talty graduated from Our Lady of Victory High School in 1954, the same year he began working for the New York Telephone Company. He excelled as an installer and serviceman, while for several years (1958-61) concurrently serving as a reservist in the Army National Guard.

A partner in the Sport and Custom Car Equipment Company, which had several stores in Buffalo, he resigned from New York Telephone in 1972.

In 1978, Mr. Talty was invited to become one of six investors in the purchase of the Ellicott Square Building. The purchase from New York City’s JP Morgan Interfunding Inc. put the landmark office building back in local hands for the first time in 20 years.

The partnership was organized by Carl Paladino, whose now-prolific Ellicott Development Corporation was then in its infancy.

“It was big for the city, big for me and big for a lot of people,” said Paladino, who called the purchase his first major investment. “At the time, the Ellicott Square building was at a low point in its history. Our purchase and the new ownership really raised it up … and Dick was a major part of that."