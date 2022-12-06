Richard D. Reading, 90, fifth-generation farm operator in the Southtowns

May 25, 1932 – Nov. 15, 2022

Richard D. Reading, a fifth-generation farmer in the Southtowns who for many years supplied eggs to local supermarkets and restaurants, died Nov. 15 in his home in West Falls after a short period of declining health. He was 90.

Born in Buffalo, he grew up and spent most of his life on a large farm on Reading Road in West Falls, which his family had owned and operated since 1831.

A Boy Scout, in 1947 he traveled with his troop on a freighter to the Sixth World Scout Jamboree in France, where they camped under the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Mr. Reading was salutatorian of the Class of 1950 at East Aurora High School and was third in his class when he graduated with honors from Cornell University School of Agriculture in 1954.

At Cornell, he also played guitar and clarinet in several swing bands and was a member of the Army ROTC.

Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an Army officer and became a company commander at Fort Lee, Va., where he also was an M1 rifle instructor. He attained the rank of first lieutenant.

He married Ruth Lois Wiggin in 1956 and returned to the family farm. They lived in a former tenant farmworker’s house, onto which he built a large addition.

Mr. Reading grew corn, wheat, oats and hay and raised a flock of chickens that grew to 42,000 birds at its peak. He supplied Reading Farm Eggs to customers throughout Western New York, including several Tops Markets and numerous dining establishments, many of them Greek restaurants with large breakfast clientele.

He received the State of New York Century Farm Award in 1971 for continuous family owned and operated farms. He employed dozens of local youths, giving many of them their first jobs.

He was a former president of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County and was active in Farm Bureau and Cornell alumni activities. He also was a member of a regional advisory board for M&T Bank.

A flying enthusiast, he obtained his pilot's license for two- and four-seat Cessnas and Pipers and considered building an airstrip on the farm. He took up bicycling in retirement and regularly took long rides throughout the Southern Tier well into his 70s.

Mr. Reading was a long-time volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, where he served as the head plumber, and was a docent at Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, where he received numerous awards for his service.

After he retired about 20 years ago, he and his wife traveled extensively in the U.S. and enjoyed cross country skiing and tennis. They were members of the Southtowns Tennis Center and played in numerous couples’ leagues and on a clay tennis court that he installed on the farm.

The farm currently is operated by his daughter, Linda J. Reading, and her husband, Mark Johnson.

Survivors also include a son, David R.; a sister, Nancy Reading Vigyikan; and five grandchildren. His wife, a longtime nurse at East Aurora High School, died in 2014.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 in Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 345 Main St., East Aurora.