Richard C. Washousky, 71, top administrator at SUNY Erie Community College

July 2, 1951 – Oct. 8, 2022

Richard C. Washousky, of Clarence, who introduced innovative programs during his tenure as executive vice president for academic affairs at SUNY Erie Community College, died Oct. 8 in Erie County Medical Center. He was 71.

Born in the Catskills in Liberty, N.Y., the second of three children, he earned an associate degree from Sullivan County Community College and a bachelor's degree from Binghamton University.

He went on receive an advanced master's degree at Boston University and had completed all but his dissertation for a doctorate when he was offered a position in Buffalo as director of outpatient clinics at Erie County Medical Center in 1982.

As executive director of ECMC’s Division of Chemical Dependency in the 1990s, he was an advocate for better handling of substance abuse by adolescents and supported the establishment of youth drug courts. The hospital’s Pastoral Care Department presented him with a Pastoral Care Award in 1999.

Mr. Washousky joined Erie Community College in 1985 as an adjunct professor and was instrumental in starting its counseling education program.

He was named associate vice president for academic affairs in 2001 and was associate vice president for business and public service/technologies when he was appointed executive vice president for academic affairs in 2008. He also served as provost and headed the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Department.

Considered a driving force in many academic and facility improvements, he led the college through its Middle States Commission on Higher Education accreditation review process and arranged dual admissions agreements with four-year colleges in the area.

Through programs such as Pathways to Success, he formed collaborations with outside agencies such as churches for people who ordinarily wouldn’t be able to attend college classes.

One of most successful efforts, in conjunction with Maryvale Adult Education Division and Lackawanna City Court, brought instruction to Lackawanna City Hall for people involved in the court system.

Although he retired in 2018 as provost and academic leader, he stayed on for a year as a special assistant to guide his successor as provost.

He also continued teaching at ECC’s City Campus until his death. Considered a tough professor, he was known for giving six-hour final exams.

One student wrote on a website for rating professors: “Counseling II is no joke. This is Grad School level stuff. Keep your binder in order, take great notes and you will do well.”

“He asked a lot of people,” his son David said, “because he believed they could do better.”

He and his wife, the former Marcia Hoffman, an art teacher at ECC North Campus, had known each other since they were children in Liberty. They were married in 1973.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Robyn Washousky and Kara Washousky-Smith; a son, David; a brother, Michael; a sister, Beth Menikheim; and seven grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Oct. 29 in Liberty. A celebration of his life is being planned at ECC at a later date.