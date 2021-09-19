Richard B. Kolbas, 75, helped develop electric vehicles with Ford Motor Co.

Dec. 25, 1945 – Sept. 14, 2021
Richard B. Kolbas was in the forefront of Ford Motor Co.’s modern efforts to put electric vehicles on the road.
He had joined Ford in 1976 as an electrical engineer in Dearborn, Mich., designed high-voltage electrical components for cars and trucks and held two patents for electrical switches. From 1985 to 1990, he was part of Ford’s Alpha Project, an advanced manufacturing program that aimed to improve quality and productivity in small cars.
After he completed a master’s degree in manufacturing engineering from the University of Michigan in 1990, Mr. Kolbas worked on application of the sodium sulfur battery, which Ford had invented in the 1960s, for a small experimental delivery van, the Ecostar EV. He then helped develop Ford’s THINK City, a small electric car, and the THINK Neighbor, an electric golf cart.
He returned to Western New York after he retired in 2003 and died Sept. 14 in his East Aurora home after a short illness. He was 75.
Born in Lockport, the younger of two children, Mr. Kolbas was a 1963 graduate of Kenmore East High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1968 from the University at Buffalo, where he was a member of Alpha Phi Omega fraternity.
After graduating, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a radioman second class. A member of the admiral’s staff in Norfolk, Va., he worked aboard the transport ships USS Algol and USS Francis Marion.
While on leave on Dec. 27, 1969, he married the former Susan Marie Garvey, the 1968 Miss Buffalo. They had met at the Lincoln Park swimming pool in the Town of Tonawanda while he was in college.
Returning from service, Mr. Kolbas became assistant general foreman at the Niagara Mohawk Power Plant in Dunkirk and received his professional engineering license. Looking for advancement, he attended a job fair in Buffalo and was recruited by Ford.
After retiring, he wanted a home on a small lake in Western New York, which he found at Highland Glens in Alden. A resident for 15 years, he provided volunteer technical assistance for the community’s water and electrical systems.
He worked part-time as an engineering consultant and updated his professional engineering license in 2010 at UB. He also was a tax preparer for H&R Block and the Saul Glaser accounting firm. He served as a docent at the Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum.
Mr. Kolbas also had a passion for aviation. Training on the G.I. Bill, he became a licensed pilot with commercial and instrument ratings. With a friend, he built a Searay amphibious aircraft in his garage in Michigan, a seven-year project. He had a small flight business, which he called The Red Baron, and supplied family and friends with live Maine lobsters.
He was a founding member of the Yankee Air Force Museum at Willow Run Airport in Van Buren, Mich., and raised funds to restore World War II aircraft. He also was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, coached softball and was an organizer for Toys for Tots gift donations.
Mr. Kolbas traveled extensively, flying his family to destinations in New England, Florida, Texas and the Caribbean. He also traveled by land and sea cruise across the U.S. and around the world.
He had a passion for the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright and helped in the design of his homes in Plymouth, Mich., and East Aurora.
He enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, boating and gardening and was a history buff.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, David E. and Jeffrey S.; a sister, Dr. Judith Kolbas; and four grandchildren.
Services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday in Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 4199 Lake Shore Road at Camp Road, Hamburg.