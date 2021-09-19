Richard B. Kolbas, 75, helped develop electric vehicles with Ford Motor Co.

While on leave on Dec. 27, 1969, he married the former Susan Marie Garvey, the 1968 Miss Buffalo. They had met at the Lincoln Park swimming pool in the Town of Tonawanda while he was in college.

Returning from service, Mr. Kolbas became assistant general foreman at the Niagara Mohawk Power Plant in Dunkirk and received his professional engineering license. Looking for advancement, he attended a job fair in Buffalo and was recruited by Ford.

After retiring, he wanted a home on a small lake in Western New York, which he found at Highland Glens in Alden. A resident for 15 years, he provided volunteer technical assistance for the community’s water and electrical systems.

He worked part-time as an engineering consultant and updated his professional engineering license in 2010 at UB. He also was a tax preparer for H&R Block and the Saul Glaser accounting firm. He served as a docent at the Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum.

Mr. Kolbas also had a passion for aviation. Training on the G.I. Bill, he became a licensed pilot with commercial and instrument ratings. With a friend, he built a Searay amphibious aircraft in his garage in Michigan, a seven-year project. He had a small flight business, which he called The Red Baron, and supplied family and friends with live Maine lobsters.