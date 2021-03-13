Richard A. Petrus, 73, longtime Orchard Park school administrator

March 28, 1947 – March 9, 2021

Richard A. Petrus, who spent 24 years as an official of the Orchard Park Central School District – and then returned to the job three years later to fill a vacancy – was remembered by his son Jeffrey R. Petrus as "a great person with a great deal of integrity."

The elder Mr. Petrus led by example, his son said. "He would never ask someone to do something that he was not willing to do."

In fact, Jeffrey Petrus followed in what he called the "very large footsteps" of his father and mentor, holding the same school business administrator post.

Richard A. Petrus died in Strong Memorial Hospital of congestive heart failure after a short illness. The Hamburg resident was 73.

Mr. Petrus was born in Pennsylvania and attended high school in Monaca, Pa., then graduated from Fredonia High School in 1965.

He earned a bachelor's degree in 1970 and master's degree in 1972, both in Education, from SUNY Fredonia. In 1976, he also graduated from the School of Educational Administration from the University at Buffalo.