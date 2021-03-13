Richard A. Petrus, 73, longtime Orchard Park school administrator

March 28, 1947 – March 9, 2021
Richard A. Petrus, who spent 24 years as an official of the Orchard Park Central School District – and then returned to the job three years later to fill a vacancy – was remembered by his son Jeffrey R. Petrus as "a great person with a great deal of integrity."
The elder Mr. Petrus led by example, his son said. "He would never ask someone to do something that he was not willing to do."
In fact, Jeffrey Petrus followed in what he called the "very large footsteps" of his father and mentor, holding the same school business administrator post.
Richard A. Petrus died in Strong Memorial Hospital of congestive heart failure after a short illness. The Hamburg resident was 73.
Mr. Petrus was born in Pennsylvania and attended high school in Monaca, Pa., then graduated from Fredonia High School in 1965.
He earned a bachelor's degree in 1970 and master's degree in 1972, both in Education, from SUNY Fredonia. In 1976, he also graduated from the School of Educational Administration from the University at Buffalo.
Mr. Petrus began his career in the elementary classroom, teaching from 1970 to 1974 in the Gowanda Central School District. He spent the 1974-1975 school year as a research assistant for Erie 1 BOCES.
Mr. Petrus then worked for a year as an administrative intern in the Akron Central School District and two years as business administrator in the Rhinebeck Central School District in the Hudson Valley.
In July 1978, he was hired by the Orchard Park Central School District. He was assistant superintendent for Business and Support Services until retiring in October 2002.
Mr. Petrus oversaw development, accounting and financial reporting for operational budgets, capital projects and food services. He also oversaw transportation, buildings and grounds, purchasing and insurance.
In May 2005, after a year of upheaval in the district, the superintendent asked Mr. Petrus to return to his post. He held that job until September, when the school board hired his son Jeffrey, who had been assistant superintendent at Pioneer Central Schools.
In 2007 and 2008, Richard Petrus also worked briefly in the East Aurora Union Free School District and twice in the Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District.
"He was well respected in Orchard Park and the entire WNY school community," said his son Jeffrey.
Mr. Petrus was chair of the board of the Cooperative Medical Benefits Group, an association of 11 school districts purchasing medical insurance, and was a member of the board of the School Municipal Energy Cooperative, 50 schools and municipalities that joined to purchase natural gas and electric service.
Mr. Petrus was a member of the Association of School Business Officials International, the state Association of School Business Officials, and that group's Western Chapter.
He was a guest lecturer in school business administration at UB, SUNY Buffalo State and Canisius College, and an adjunct professor in Educational Administration at SUNY Brockport. He was also a member of the Regional Computer Center Advisory Council of Erie 1 BOCES.
He was also past president of the Berkley Square Homeowners Association in Hamburg.
Mr. Petrus married Florence "Florrie" Lippman in 1968 in Dunkirk. She died in 1995.
On Feb. 14, 1998, Mr. Petrus married Christine Rayeski Mikos.
Besides his son Jeffrey R., Mr. Petrus is survived by his wife of 23 years, Christine Rayeski Mikos Petrus; another son, Jeremy P. Petrus; two stepdaughters, Cheryl Pulinski and Carin Vail; a sister, Andrea Mizwa; and five grandsons.
Services will be private.