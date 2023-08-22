Feb. 9, 1938 – Aug. 21, 2023

The Rev. Thomas J. Wopperer might have followed his siblings into his father Frank C. Wopperer’s business, Frontier Insulation Contractors. Like the others, he worked there during the summer when he was in school. His mother, however, had other plans for him.

“My grandmother wanted a priest in the family,” his nephew Dan Wopperer said. “He kind of got pushed into the priesthood. He could’ve done anything. He was very talented.”

Pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Dunkirk for almost 20 years, he died after a brief illness Aug. 21 in Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clarence. He was 85.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of 10 children, he attended St. Joseph's School, the Little Seminary, Diocesan Preparatory Seminary and Our Lady of Angels Seminary at Niagara University.

He completed his studies for the priesthood at St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora and took special courses in Scripture and pastoral counseling at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

Father Wopperer was ordained Feb. 22, 1964, by Bishop James A. McNulty in St. Joseph's New Cathedral. He offered his first Mass in what is now St. Joseph-University Church.

Before becoming pastor in Dunkirk in 1988, he served at numerous parishes, beginning at St. Helen's in Hinsdale. Assignments followed at Nativity of Our Lord and St. John Vianney in Orchard Park, St. Joseph's in Buffalo, St. Christopher's in the Town of Tonawanda and St. Gabriel's in Elma.

During his tenure at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, he oversaw introduction of many innovative programs and ministries. He also was chaplain at what is now the Chautauqua County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dunkirk. Following his retirement in 2008, he served as temporary administrator of two Dunkirk parishes, Blessed Mary Angela and Holy Trinity.

He was a member of the Knights of St. John, the Knights of Columbus, where he was a chaplain, and the Dunkirk Yacht Club. He also served on the Citizens Advisory Board for Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk.

A claim of sexual abuse against him in 2021 was declared unsubstantiated after the accuser refused to cooperate with an investigation by a review board. He was on administrative leave for nine months, barred from celebrating Mass or performing other duties as a priest.

"The truth won out," he told Buffalo News reporter Jay Tokasz after his exoneration in June 2022. “You go through depression. You go through a lot of questioning. I’m just happy I can put this behind me and live a normal life again."

Father Wopperer enjoyed working in stained glass, gardening, bonsai, fishing, camping, sailing, world travel and cooking. A favorite dish was a family recipe for liver dumpling soup.

Survivors include a brother, Raymond; a sister, Mary Ann Jeffery; and many nieces and nephews. Another brother, George, died July 24.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 328 Washington Ave., Dunkirk.