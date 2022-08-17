Rev. Philip W. Brady, 103, priest for 78 years

Sept. 16, 1918 – June 22, 2022

The Rev. Philip Walter Brady, whose 78 years as a priest included service at schools and parishes in Western New York and New England, died June 22. He was 103.

Born in Rochester, the third of five children, he started attending St. Mark's School in Buffalo in 1924, decided to become a priest when he was in the third grade and went on to the Little Seminary of St. Joseph and the Little Flower.

When his father moved the family to the Bronx to find work during the Depression, for a year he attended Cathedral College, a preparatory seminary across from St. Patrick's Cathedral, then returned to the Little Seminary. Graduating in 1936, he went to St. Columban's Preparatory Seminary in Silver Creek and studied theology at St. Columban's Seminary in St. Columban's, Neb.

He was ordained in St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo by Bishop John A. Duffy on Dec. 18, 1943, as a member of the Foreign Missionary Society of St. Columban.

His first assignment was as a parish priest in the former St. Joachim's Church in Buffalo. Then he spent 13 years as vocations director at the St. Columban Society seminary in Milton, Mass., where he did fundraising and toured the country, encouraging young men to enter the priesthood.

Father Brady then returned to teach at St. Columban's high school in Silver Creek. After requesting release from his oath of membership in the society in 1960, he was given a trial assignment in the Diocese of Bridgeport, Conn., where he was incardinated in 1963. That same year he received his master's degree in education from Canisius College.

He then was a teacher and served for 27 years as pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church in Sheldon, Conn., which had serious financial difficulties when he arrived.

"It took me quite a long time to straighten things out, but when I retired in 1995, they had a new church and rectory," he told the Fairfield County Catholic newspaper in Connecticut in 2021. "All the bills were paid and there was $100,000 in the bank. We had a lot of food festivals, sing-alongs, Bingo and carnivals."

Upon his retirement, he moved to New Hampshire and assisted part-time at a church in Woodsville until 2005 when health concerns prompted a move to Yucca Valley, Calif., where he assisted at local parishes in the Diocese of San Bernardino. In 2010, he returned to the Buffalo area and moved into a senior living community in Orchard Park. The Fairfield County Catholic reported in 2021 that he still said Mass every day at the Orchard Glen Residence.

The newspaper article also noted that he was well-known for "Father Brady's Holy Fudge," which he made from a personal recipe. It was sold at roadside stands and country stores in Vermont and New Hampshire.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park.