Rev. Paul J. McCarthy, SJ, 97, more than a Canisius College professor and priest

June 15, 1924 – Jan. 18, 2022

For more than 30 years, many students at Canisius College knew Rev. Paul J. McCarthy, SJ, only as their freshman chemistry professor.

“But Paul was much more than a teacher and a priest,” his colleague Joseph F. Bieron, now an emeritus professor of chemistry, wrote.

“He was a talented pianist and could identify any composer when he heard me playing classical music in my office,” Bieron noted. “He was a regular downhill skier who made countless friends during the years when he offered Sunday Mass at Kissing Bridge. ... To describe Paul as multi-talented is an understatement.”

Rev. McCarthy, who retired from Canisius in 1994, spent the next 20 years skiing and doing pastoral work in Utah, then moved to the Jesuit health care center Murray-Weigel Hall at Fordham University in the Bronx, where he died Jan. 18. He was 97.

Born in Rochester, he attended St. Andrew’s Minor Seminary in Rochester. When he graduated, instead of going on to St. Bernard’s, the major seminary, like his classmates, he entered the Society of Jesus in 1944.