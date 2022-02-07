Rev. Paul J. McCarthy, SJ, 97, more than a Canisius College professor and priest

June 15, 1924 – Jan. 18, 2022
For more than 30 years, many students at Canisius College knew Rev. Paul J. McCarthy, SJ, only as their freshman chemistry professor.
“But Paul was much more than a teacher and a priest,” his colleague Joseph F. Bieron, now an emeritus professor of chemistry, wrote.
“He was a talented pianist and could identify any composer when he heard me playing classical music in my office,” Bieron noted. “He was a regular downhill skier who made countless friends during the years when he offered Sunday Mass at Kissing Bridge. ... To describe Paul as multi-talented is an understatement.”
Rev. McCarthy, who retired from Canisius in 1994, spent the next 20 years skiing and doing pastoral work in Utah, then moved to the Jesuit health care center Murray-Weigel Hall at Fordham University in the Bronx, where he died Jan. 18. He was 97.
Born in Rochester, he attended St. Andrew’s Minor Seminary in Rochester. When he graduated, instead of going on to St. Bernard’s, the major seminary, like his classmates, he entered the Society of Jesus in 1944.
He received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and chemistry in 1950 from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala., taught high school chemistry in New York City for a year, then earned his master’s degree in chemistry in 1952 from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass., and his doctorate in chemistry from Clark University, also in Worcester, in 1955.
He went on to study theology at Woodstock College in Maryland and was ordained a priest in June 1957. He taught chemistry for a year at St. Peter’s College in Jersey City, N.J., then came to Canisius College in 1960 at a time when the Chemistry Department faculty was being upgraded.
He became an assistant professor in 1962, associate professor in 1968 and full professor in 1972. He was a visiting professor at York University in Ontario and at the University of Bern in Switzerland.
“In the 1960s, Paul McCarthy was considered one of the most prominent experts in spectroscopy of coordination compounds,” wrote Mariusz M. Kozik, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Canisius. “Until today, I use some of his leftover research samples to demonstrate characteristic colors of coordination compounds.”
Rev. McCarthy researched ultraviolet and infrared spectroscopy and was co-author of more than 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals. With Kazuo Nakamoto, he wrote an influential book in the field, “Spectroscopy and Structure of Metal Chelate Compounds.”
“That book was on the shelves of most inorganic chemists in the world from the 1960s to the 1980s,” Kozik noted.
He received the Niagara Section Award from the Society of Applied Spectroscopy in 1968 and was listed as a noteworthy chemistry educator in Marquis Who’s Who.
One of his grants was used to purchase a cryogenic refrigerator to help investigate energy levels of various molecules. A member of the American Chemical Society, he spent a sabbatical year in research and study in Copenhagen, Denmark.
After retiring in 1994, he went to Utah, where he was associate pastor at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Sandy, a suburb of Salt Lake City.
Rev. McCarthy had been adviser to the ski club at Canisius and continued skiing in Utah until he was 86. Having studied piano and organ as a teen, he played for Masses at Canisius.
“Up to the mid 1990s,” Rev. Patrick J. Lynch, SJ, emeritus professor of religious studies at Canisius, wrote, “he helped out at the Canisius College German Christmas Mass by providing the music and the printed program. A true Renaissance man!"
In Utah, he became devoted to genealogical research and used the Family History Library of the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Salt Lake City to compile a lengthy account of his ancestors.
During those years, he also collaborated with Bieron on a book of illustrated Buffalo history, “Postcard Views: A Walk Down Main Street Buffalo, New York, circa 1910,” which was published in 2007.
No information on survivors was available.
A Memorial Mass was offered Jan. 31 in St. Thomas More Church in Sandy, Utah.