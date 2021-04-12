Rev. Michael G. Uebler, 67, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Tonawanda

Feb. 28, 1954 – April 9, 2021

Rev. Michael G. Uebler, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in City of Tonawanda for 18 years, died April 9 after a three-year battle with brain cancer. He was 67.

Born in Buffalo, he attended Infant of Prague School in Cheektowaga and was a graduate of Bishop Neumann High School and Erie Community College.

He then studied at Wadhams Hall Seminary in Ogdensburg and Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora.

He was ordained Dec. 11, 1982, in Infant of Prague Church by Bishop Edward D. Head.

He first was parochial vicar at St. Ambrose Church in Buffalo and St. Edmund’s Church in the Town of Tonawanda. In 1987, he became a faculty member at St. Mary's High School in Lancaster.

In his first pastorate in 1996, he served both SS. Peter & Paul and St. Mary’s churches in Arcade. From 2001 to 2003, he was episcopal vicar for the Tri-County Vicariate.

Rev. Uebler was appointed pastor at St. Francis of Assisi Church in 2003 and served until a few months ago.