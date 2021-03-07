Rev. Marvin W. Robinson, 93, founded Eastern Star Church in Buffalo

May 17, 1927 – Feb. 27, 2021

Rev. Marvin W. Robinson, who founded and built Evening Star Church of God in Christ in Buffalo, died Feb. 27 in his home in Cheektowaga. He was 93.

Born to sharecroppers in St. Paul, N.C., one of 17 children, he came to Buffalo in 1945 and worked for 30 years as a laborer at Bethlehem Steel, retiring in 1975.

While working full-time, he earned an associate’s degree from Houghton College.

Rev. Robinson served at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ under Bishop E. F. McClellan for 23 years and was ordained as an elder in 1966.

He founded Evening Star C.O.G.I.C. in a couple of storefronts in 1972 and spearheaded the construction of a new church building on Fillmore Avenue in 1989.

In 1980, he was installed as superintendent of District 7 of the New York Western Second Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction under Bishop C. H. McCoy.

Rev. Robinson also was active in city government and served on Buffalo’s Black Leadership Forum for many years.

In 1993, he received a Martin Luther King Jr. Award from the Erie County Southern Christian Leadership Conference.