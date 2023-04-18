Nov. 5, 1937 – April 13, 2023

The devotion that the Rev. Julio M. Ciavaglia felt for the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima dated back to its beginnings in Lewiston.

His mother Lucia was among the Niagara Falls-area Italian and Polish families that established the shrine in the 1950s to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary as Our Lady of Fatima, and she was active in raising funds.

When he graduated in 1957 from Niagara Falls High School, where he sang in the A Cappella Chorus, he originally intended to study art and had been accepted at Pratt Institute in New York City. He turned it down, however, and joined the Barnabite Fathers, an Italian order of priests that had settled in Lewiston and were entrusted with the shrine.

Rev. Ciavaglia went on to not only serve for 30 years as rector of the shrine and its landmark domed basilica, but also to transform it with his artistic vision.

Before he became rector in 1990, he was artist-in-residence, creating stained glass from bottles of altar wine. He developed the shrine's elaborate displays for its annual holiday Festival of Lights and played a major role in its multi-million-dollar expansion and renovation in the 2000s.

"At one time I wanted to become an artist," he said to News Niagara Correspondent Liz Urbanski Farrell in 1998. "So God told me: 'You become a priest, and I'll make sure you get your art in.' He kept His promise."

Rev. Ciavaglia died April 13 in Niagara Hospice House, Lockport. He was 85.

Born in Niagara Falls, one of four children of Italian immigrants, he attended Niagara University after joining the Barnabite Novitiate in 1960. He was sent for seminary studies in 1963 at the Pontifical Urban University in Rome, Italy, and received his bachelor's degree in sacred theology in 1965.

He was ordained Dec. 17, 1966, in Rome and was joined by his parents and two brothers at a special papal audience that followed. He offered his first Mass in the U.S. at Sacred Heart Church in Niagara Falls in July 1967.

Rev. Ciavaglia served as a teacher at Bishop Gibbons High School in North Tonawanda and was associate pastor at parishes in Oakville, Ont., and Elfrida, Ont.

He also studied sculpture, figure drawing and stained glass. Not long after he was ordained, he renovated the cafeteria at the shrine.

While managing the cafeteria in the 1980s, he created unusual ethnic Nativity scenes with donated materials and carved the figures from wax and clay.

In 1983, the Holy Family were Eskimos and the shepherds were Arctic hunters and fishermen. The following year, it was "Christmas in Ethiopia," which included figures of starving children.

He told Buffalo News Niagara County reporter Joan Scelsa in 1983 that the inspiration came from his boyhood, when his family's primary Christmas decoration was a Nativity scene which was constructed by the children.

"My mother let us do whatever we wanted," he said, "even if we took up the whole dining room."

By 2002, the shrine's Nativity scene had become a giant tableau with dozens of lighted displays that included figures more than nine feet tall.

As rector, he expanded the shrine's annual pilgrimages, which brought hundreds of bus tours to the facility, and started a Vietnamese Day and a Filipino Day. He also began holding healing Masses during the summer.

In the 2000s, he collaborated with architects in the renovation of the shrine, increasing the capacity of the basilica by 50% and introducing elements of Italian church design with granite walls, copper roofs and prominent wooden beams.

He became rector emeritus when he retired in January 2020.

Survivors include two brothers, John and Anthony, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, 1023 Swann Road, Lewiston.