Rev. Joseph J. Kamiensky, 75, former teacher at Canisius High School

Sept. 5, 1945 – March 1, 2021

The Rev. Joseph J. Kamiensky, a former teacher at Canisius High School and a priest at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, died March 1 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 75.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., he began his novitiate at St. Andrew’s-on-Hudson in 1963 and pronounced his first vows in 1965.

He pursued undergraduate studies from 1965 to 1967 at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogota, Colombia, then returned to complete his bachelor’s degree at Fordham University in 1970.

He earned a master’s degree in math at New York University in 1971, taught high school math for three years, then studied for a master’s degree in divinity at Weston Jesuit School of Theology in Cambridge, Mass.

Known to his Jesuit brothers as Len, he was ordained into the priesthood on June 11, 1977, at Fordham University Church, served briefly at a church in Arlington, Mass., then returned to teaching at Regis High School in New York City.

In 1985, he came to Canisius High School, where he taught math, religious studies and Spanish and served as a chaplain. He also was board president of the AIDS Alliance of Western New York.