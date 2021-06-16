Rev. Joe Louis Fisher, 84, longtime pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Oct. 1, 1936 – June 10, 2021

Rev. Joe Louis Fisher, senior pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Buffalo, died June 10. He was 84.

Born in Hugo, Okla., the son of a minister and the seventh of eight children, he moved with his family to Coffeyville, Kan., where he graduated from Field Kindley High School and McFarland Trade School, now the Southeast Kansas Area Vocational-Technical School.

He went on to attend Coffeeville College on a scholarship and studied marketing and communications at Oakland University in Rochester, Minn.

In 1962, Pastor Fisher was ordained as a deacon at Union Baptist Church in Pasadena, Calif. He went on to serve as a deacon at churches in Detroit and Pittsburgh before coming to Buffalo in 1977.

He worked for General Motors and was a member of the GM Speaker Bureau. After 23½ years with the company, he retired as a zone sales manager.

Originally affiliated with Friendship Baptist Church in Buffalo, where he served as assistant to Rev. Charles A. Ware, he was ordained as a reverend in 1982. He was the fifth of six brothers to be ordained.