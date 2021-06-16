Rev. Joe Louis Fisher, 84, longtime pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Oct. 1, 1936 – June 10, 2021
Rev. Joe Louis Fisher, senior pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Buffalo, died June 10. He was 84.
Born in Hugo, Okla., the son of a minister and the seventh of eight children, he moved with his family to Coffeyville, Kan., where he graduated from Field Kindley High School and McFarland Trade School, now the Southeast Kansas Area Vocational-Technical School.
He went on to attend Coffeeville College on a scholarship and studied marketing and communications at Oakland University in Rochester, Minn.
In 1962, Pastor Fisher was ordained as a deacon at Union Baptist Church in Pasadena, Calif. He went on to serve as a deacon at churches in Detroit and Pittsburgh before coming to Buffalo in 1977.
He worked for General Motors and was a member of the GM Speaker Bureau. After 23½ years with the company, he retired as a zone sales manager.
Originally affiliated with Friendship Baptist Church in Buffalo, where he served as assistant to Rev. Charles A. Ware, he was ordained as a reverend in 1982. He was the fifth of six brothers to be ordained.
In 1987, Rev. Fisher was called to become pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Cedar Street and served for 34 years. As pastor, he applied his experience from his secular career to the church in budgeting, finance and personnel administration.
He was married in 1958 to the former Betty Marie Boganey, whom he met in Coffeyville. She died in 2007.
Survivors include three sons, Robert L., Stephen L. and Dale E.; a daughter, Diana Marie Fisher; a brother, Evangelist Leonard Fisher; a sister, Bobbie Jean Akins; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St.