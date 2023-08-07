Nov. 2, 1928 – July 5, 2023

The Rev. Harland J. West, pastor at Methodist churches in Western New York and the Rochester area and Protestant chaplain at SUNY Fredonia, died July 5 in the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dunkirk. He was 94.

Harland Jordan West was born in Glens Falls and moved several times as a boy while his father worked construction jobs in New York and Pennsylvania.

After the family settled in Rochester, he graduated in 1946 from John Marshall High School, worked for a year at Eastman Kodak Co., where his father was employed, and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester, where he studied psychology and sociology.

While assisting in youth programs at a church, he met volunteer from another church, Thelma Sue McEntush, and they were married on Aug. 27, 1949.

While at the University of Rochester, he was youth minister at the Batavia Methodist Church and student minister at the Elba Methodist Church.

He went on to complete a dual master's degree in divinity and sacred theology in 1955 from the School of Divinity at Boston University, where he was ordained. He also studied at Harvard Divinity School.

Following his ordination, he was named pastor of United Methodist churches in Geneseo and nearby Greigsville, then became assistant pastor of Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester in 1961.

The Western New York Methodist Conference appointed him Protestant chaplain for SUNY Fredonia in 1963.

He completed a master's degree in speech pathology from Geneseo State College in 1969, then worked as a speech pathologist for the Gowanda Psychiatric Center and Lakeshore Home Health Groups.

He accepted a call in May 1978 to serve as pastor at St. John's United Methodist Church in Cattaraugus and for nearly 40 years he commuted from his home in Fredonia for services there. He also was pastor of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in Dunkirk.

The Fredonia Village Board named him to its 18-member Citizens Advisory Committee in 1970 and he served several terms as chairman while the group charted the future character of the community while tackling zoning, growth and housing development issues.

He also was a former Boy Scout scoutmaster and coached the Fredonia Little League VFW team.

He and his wife enjoyed traveling, visiting Europe a dozen times and enjoying numerous trips to Disney World in Florida.

Surviving are three sons, David J. and twins, Harland N. and Charles; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His wife died in 2018.

A funeral service was held Aug. 5 in Harvest Chapel Free Methodist Church, Fredonia.