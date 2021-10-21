Rev. Guy P. Fenger, 79, Catholic priest and teacher

Nov. 5, 1941 – Oct. 11, 2021

Rev. Guy P. Fenger, a Catholic priest and teacher, died Oct. 11 in Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Fla., after suffering a stroke. He was 79.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of six children, his father’s family operated department stores. He attended the University at Buffalo and Plattsburgh State College, earning a degree in philosophy from Wadhams Hall Seminary in Ogdensburg.

After receiving his masters degree in divinity from Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, he was ordained for the Diocese of Ogdensburg on April 30, 1977.

He taught high school English, religion and social studies and served as an associate in several parishes in the Ogdensburg Diocese and completed a master’s degree in education, with studies in educational administration, at Ogdensburg State College.

In 1983, Father Fenger gained permission to move to the Archdiocese of Miami.

He taught and served as chaplain at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale and became a priest in the Archdiocese of Miami in 1987. He also taught at Barry University in Miami Shores and completed his doctorate in education from Nova University, now Nova Southeastern University. He retired from teaching in 2002.