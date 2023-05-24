April 17, 1942 – May 19, 2023

The Rev. George L. Reger, whose welcoming manner and thought-provoking homilies helped attract loyal parishioners to one of Buffalo’s most architecturally significant churches, died Friday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital at age 81.

As pastor for nearly 25 years of Blessed Trinity parish in the Central Park neighborhood, Father Reger was primary steward of the 1928 church that is on the National Register of Historic Places and is widely considered among the best examples in the United States of the Lombard Romanesque style of 12th century Northern Italy.

The church features elaborate terra-cotta, a Spanish tile roof and handmade Harvard bricks – all of which require costly maintenance and repair for a small parish of limited means. Father Reger launched the Under One Roof campaign to stimulate giving from outside the parish in support of roof work that costs in the tens of thousands of dollars even for minor repairs.

While he was proud of the parish’s ongoing efforts to keep the unique structure in top condition, Father Reger most enjoyed his pastoral and liturgical duties and bringing people together for worship and conversation.

“He welcomed anybody. George did not discriminate. He didn’t judge people. He was the inspiration of hospitality,” said Monsignor J. Patrick Keleher, University at Buffalo Newman Center campus minister. “He wanted to be the best pastor he could, the best priest he could. But it was never about him. There was no overwhelming ego.”

The son of a nurse and a Buffalo police officer, Father Reger attended Buffalo public schools and high school at Diocesan Preparatory Seminary. He earned a bachelor’s degree from St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora and was ordained to the priesthood in 1969, part of one of the Buffalo Diocese’s largest ordination classes.

Prior to Blessed Trinity, Father Reger served at various parishes as an assistant pastor, including Most Holy Redeemer in Cheektowaga; Holy Name of Jesus in Buffalo; St. James in Depew; and Blessed Sacrament in Kenmore.

Personable and witty, Father Reger was known as a stickler for details, especially when it came to planning liturgies and decorating the church for holidays.

“It couldn’t just be good. It had to be really nice. That’s just the way he was,” recalled longtime Blessed Trinity parishioner Homer H. “Bud” Dick.

Some parishioners complained that Father Reger’s sermons ran too long, but many others looked forward each week to his messages about God, relationships, love, and life.

Those homilies were usually challenging and left churchgoers with “something to hang onto when you left church,” said Sister Barbara Horan, pastoral associate at Blessed Trinity during much of Father Reger’s pastorate.

Parishioners often “would say they felt like George was talking right to them,” said Horan.

Father Reger served on the board of Fillmore-Leroy Area Residents Inc., or FLARE, including several years as chair, and was a constant presence in the neighborhood, whether it be helping at church bingo nights or gardening with parishioners on the grounds outside the church.

Father Reger struggled with diabetes and other health problems and at age 67 received a live kidney donated by Luis Clay, who sang in the parish choir.

Clay in explaining his decision described Father Reger in a 2010 interview with The News as an “inspiring character” and “good, hardworking man” who played an important role in the lives of many people.

Father Reger had a self-deprecating sense of humor and liked to joke with friends. He often referred to Clay’s gift as a treasure that “fell from the choir loft.”

Father Reger retired in 2016 and was designated pastor emeritus of Blessed Trinity.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Carm Reger, and several nieces and nephews. A wake will be offered 2-6 p.m. Thursday and 9-10 a.m. Friday in Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday celebrated by Bishop Michael W. Fisher.