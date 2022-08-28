Rev. Dr. Robert J. Perelli, CJM, 72, priest and therapist who counseled those living with AIDS

Nov. 18, 1949 – Aug. 2, 2022

The Rev. Dr. Robert J. Perelli, CJM, a Catholic priest and therapist, took the bold step in the 1980s of setting aside fears about AIDS to counsel and comfort people with the disease.

“He always served the marginalized and underserved,” his sister Camille A. Rozanski said. “He was always working with people who really needed him.”

It led him to found AIDS Family Services in 1989, serving as executive director for 20 years. Not only did he support for those affected by the disease, but he also led seminars to teach clergy and lay people how to assist AIDS patients and their families.

He officiated regularly at a Mass of the Anointing of the Sick for people with AIDS or HIV, their loved ones and their care providers. He also offered an annual Memorial Mass in the D’Youville College Chapel to honor those who died from the disease.

“We try to give them a safe place to remember the people they love," he told Buffalo News reporter Barbara O’Brien in 1993. "All the normal ways to grieve have been interrupted by prejudice."

He died unexpectedly Aug. 2 in his home in Buffalo after doing his regular volunteer work that day at Sister Johnice Rzadkiewicz’s Response to Love Center. He was 72.

Born in Buffalo, the second of three children, he knew that he wanted to become a priest when he graduated from eighth grade at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School in Orchard Park, his sister said.

He enrolled in a boarding school, Diocesan Preparatory Seminary in Buffalo, and from there went to St. John Vianney Seminary, later Christ the King Seminary, in East Aurora.

Ordained in 1976 by Bishop Edward D. Head in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, he said his first Mass in his home church, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Assigned as an associate priest at St. James Church in Jamestown, he started a chapter of Bread for the World, an anti-hunger organization. He also served as a chaplain at Chautauqua Institution.

In 1987, to better focus his efforts on counseling, he joined the Eudist Fathers (the Congregation of Jesus and Mary), which concentrates on teaching and missionary work.

The Rev. Perelli refined his approach as a counselor after he began studies at Andover Newton Theological School in Newton, Mass. He adopted the concepts of renowned therapist Dr. Murray Bowen and his Family Systems Theory, which approaches the family, the workplace and other organized groups as emotional units and considers individuals through their roles in them.

He completed his doctorate in psychology and clinical studies in 1989. His dissertation, "Family Systems and the Family with AIDS," later was published and became a guidebook for therapists around the world.

At the same time, in Buffalo, he became the director of the Department of Campus Ministry at D'Youville College, now D’Youville University, and was active as a speaker and volunteer in organizations working with AIDS patients and their families.

He was honored for social work in 1991 by the National Conference of Christians and Jews, now the National Conference for Community and Justice. In 2006, he received a Diversity Award from Leadership Buffalo.

In 2004, he founded the Center for Family Systems Theory of Western New York and served as its CEO, first offering services as a counselor to individuals, then consulting on organizational and personal relations for family-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations and communities of faith. In 2019, he became affiliated with D21 Partners, which assists struggling family businesses. He also led workshops and seminars.

In a eulogy at his Mass of Christian Burial on Aug. 13 in St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., one of the people he counseled, his niece Lauren Molenda, said he was “one of the best advice-givers on earth.”

“He wasn’t afraid to get in at you,” she said. “He didn’t mind if you were a mess. He didn’t admonish. He didn’t judge. He only cared about forward movement.”

For more than 25 years, he also was the weekend priest at St. Joseph University Church. Noted for the wit and insight of his homilies, he sometimes received standing ovations for them. He collected several of them in a book, "A Month of Sundays: Thirty Meditations on the Gospel for 21st Century Christians."

He also published numerous articles on AIDS therapy and Family Systems Theory and collaborated in developing a therapeutic game for children, "What About AIDS?"

In 2000, he was named by Mayor Anthony M. Masiello to serve on Commission on Citizens Rights and Community Relations.

Beginning in 2017, he served for about two years as vice president for mission integration at D'Youville. He also was a campus minister at Nardin Academy.

He led a monthly meeting, Family Matters, for families of youngsters with serious medical conditions at Women and Children's Hospital, now Oishei Children’s Hospital.

He also took extended mission trips to do volunteer work, providing training and consulting services in the northeast and southwest U.S. and the Philippines.

In addition to his sister, survivors include a brother, John J. Jr., and nieces and nephews.