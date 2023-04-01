Sept. 19, 1930 – March 29, 2023

The Rev. Allen K. Griep, a Lutheran minister who also served as a pastoral counselor and administrator, died March 29. He was 92.

Born in Syracuse, he was an Eagle Scout and was active in his church, where he met his wife, the former Shirley Pabst. They were married in 1953, a year after they both graduated from Syracuse University.

He completed studies in 1955 at the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, served as a missionary for the Board of American Missions and then was assigned to start a new parish, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in the Syracuse suburb of Fayetteville.

During his tenure, the congregation grew to 420 members and a new house of worship was built. He also was president of the board of the Lutheran Student Foundation at Syracuse University.

Rev. Griep came to Kenmore in 1960 as pastor of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, served as president of the Lutheran Council of the Niagara Frontier, then became pastor of St. Jacobi Lutheran Church in Brooklyn in 1967.

While serving there, he earned a master's degree in pastoral counseling from New York Theological Seminary and was chaplain of the Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn. He became certified as a diplomate in the American Association of Pastoral Counselors and the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.

He returned to Western New York in 1972 to become the first full-time executive director of the Samaritan Pastoral Counseling Center of the Niagara Frontier, which provides psychotherapy and counseling services to individuals and groups throughout Erie, Niagara, Wyoming and Orleans counties. After he retired in 1995, he continued on the staff part-time for 12 years.

Rev. Griep was a substitute minister at churches in the area, filling in for vacancies or when pastors were on vacation. He was interim pastor from 1993 to 1998 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sanborn, one of the larger congregations in the Upstate New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and led it during its 150th anniversary celebration.

In retirement, he served with the chaplain program in the Niagara Lutheran Health System and led worship at the Niagara Lutheran Home and Rehabilitation Center. He also was chairman of the board of Lutheran Charities of Western New York.

In recent years, he provided assistance to the Church of the Apostles, a new parish in North Tonawanda, and its pastor, the Rev. Troy Mulvaine.

A horseman, for many years he enjoyed riding his mount, which he named Rev-Elation.

Survivors include four daughters, Dr. Anne Griep, Margaret Gibb, Kristin Contangelo and Stephanie Tate; a sister, Barbara Appleton; and nine grandchildren. His wife Shirley died in 2014.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Church of the Apostles, 75 17th St., North Tonawanda.