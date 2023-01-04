Retired State Supreme Court Justice Frederick J. Marshall dies at 71

July 28, 1951 – Jan. 3, 2023

Frederick J. Marshall, who completed a long career in public service by presiding for more than 20 years as a State Supreme Court justice, died Tuesday in his home in Elma after a short struggle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 71.

In 2000, when he was sworn in, he took the oath of office from his father, Frederick M. Marshall, a retired State Supreme Court justice who had overseen many of the area's most famous criminal trails.

During that ceremony, Justice Marshall called his father "the driving force" behind his public career. He previously had served 11 years in the Erie County Legislature, including five years as minority leader.

Proud of his Lebanese ancestry, he was born in Buffalo, the youngest of three boys. After graduating from Orchard Park High School, he earned a degree in political science from Buffalo State College in 1976 and went on to receive a juris doctor degree from the University at Buffalo Law School.

He opened a private practice in 1980 in East Aurora, where his firm, Kobis and Marshall, had offices on the Roycroft Campus.

He became town prosecutor for the Town of Aurora in 1983 and held that office until January 1989, when he was appointed to the County Legislature in the 13th District to succeed Thomas M. Reynolds, who had become a member of the state Assembly. He was unopposed for election to a full term that November.

As a member of the legislature's Republican minority and a fiscal conservative, he played a key role in debates throughout the 1990s about county spending and the renewal of the sales tax.

In a 1995 poll by The Buffalo News that rated county legislators, he ranked higher than other Republicans even though respondents considered him heavily partisan.

"Continues to raise concerns and issues important not only to his constituency, but to all Erie County taxpayers," one said.

Another concluded: "Can count on him to do the right thing on big issues."

He was among the Republicans who captured three of the four available State Supreme Court seats in the Eighth Judicial District election in 2000. He was assigned to the civil and matrimonial parts.

Justice Marshall presided over lawsuits by the families of those who died in the crash of Continental Flight 3407 in Clarence in 2009 and in the defamation suit by retired Buffalo Police Lt. Gregory M. Kwiatkowski against Officer Cariol J. Horne, who had accused him of beating a handcuffed suspect during an arrest.

He defied political wisdom in 2014 when he won re-election on minor party lines after Democratic and Republican leaders denied him their endorsements. He stepped down from the bench May 31, 2022.

He was president of the Charles Desmond Inn of Court, which promotes professionalism in the legal community, chairman of the Genesee County Jury Board, former chairman of the board of trustees of the Erie County Law Library and former president of the Eighth Judicial District Supreme Court Justices Association. He also was a training attorney for the West Seneca Youth Court.

Justice Marshall developed a lifelong passion for the trombone while in high school and performed with some of the area's leading musicians in the Buffalo State Jazz Ensemble in the 1970s. He played on one track of the debut album by Spyro Gyra and accompanied Lou Rawls, Sammy Davis Jr., Nancy Wilson, Gladys Knight, Donna Summer and B.J. Thomas.

"We used to play concerts around the area, and also traveled to Michigan and Vermont," he told Buffalo News critic Mary Kunz Goldman in 2011. "Then we had a real whopper of a tour. We ended up doing a two-week tour of Sweden in 1974."

He set the instrument aside in the 1990s while he was serving in the County Legislature and maintaining his law practice, but picked it up again after he became a judge.

He played with big bands from the Colored Musicians Club, notably at the Erie County Courthouse in 2014 during a ceremony honoring the 50-year anniversary of the U.S. Civil Rights Act. He also appeared regularly with Joe Baudo's Big Band in lunchtime concerts at the Sportsmen's Tavern.

An East Aurora resident before moving to Elma in 2009, he was a founding board member of the Suburban Adult Services Foundation and served as its president.

He was a former director of the Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District and a former member of the Buffalo Mayor's Citizens Advisory Board.

He was honored as Citizen of the Year in 1998 by the East Aurora Lions Club and Judge of the Year by the Western New York Matrimonial Trial Lawyers Association in 2002.

A past president of the East Aurora Rotary Club, he helped raise thousands of dollars to fight polio as assistant area coordinator for Rotary Polio Plus and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow. He also was a member of the East Aurora Country Club.

He traveled extensively in recent years and regularly summered with his family at Long Lake in the Adirondacks.

Survivors include his wife, the former Jody Gordhamer, a speech and language pathologist at Ledgeview Elementary School in Clarence; three daughters, Katherine M. "Katy" Marshall, Jori Schneider and Jillian DiRienzo; four sons, Frederick J. Jr., Jeffrey C., Jarrod Caprow and Jake Caprow; a brother, Philip M., a former Orchard Park Town Justice; and four grandchildren.

Services will be held Jan. 11 in Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 365 Main St., East Aurora.