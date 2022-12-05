Reba Thomas, 85, retired teacher and assistant principal

Jan. 13, 1937 – Nov. 30, 2022

Reba Thomas of Amherst, a retired Buffalo school teacher and assistant principal, died Nov. 30. She was 85.

Born Reba Anderson in Dublin, Ga., one of eight children, she moved to Buffalo in 1954 to finish her secondary education at a better school. She lived with her uncle and aunt, Herschel Chapman Sr., and his wife, Irene, both active in St. John Baptist Church, and graduated from Girls Vocational High School in 1955.

She was married to Cleotis Thomas, a long-distance truck driver, on Christmas Eve, 1955. While raising their two children, she worked at General Electric, Buffalo General Hospital and Trico Products.

She also attended Buffalo State College and earned a bachelor's degree in education in 1975, followed by a master's degree in elementary education in 1978 and a certificate of advanced study for educational leadership in 1988.

Mrs. Thomas began teaching in Buffalo schools in 1980. She became assistant principal at School 11 Poplar Street Academy in 1997 and worked with principal Peter Szczap to make the troubled school safe for its kindergarten to fourth-grade students.

When the Buffalo School Board decided in 2002 to send her to School 93 Southside Academy to become one of its three assistant principals, a group of teachers and parents protested.

"They work together beautifully and have brought great order to our school without disciplinary problems," Marion Raimond, a School 11 second-grade teacher, told The Buffalo News.

Mrs. Thomas retired from School 93 in 2005.

A longtime member of St. John Baptist Church, she was a member of the Pastor's Cabinet, the Trustee Board, the Usher Board, the Finance Committee, the Pastor’s Support Group and the Church Beautification Committee. Her cousin, Overseer Michael Chapman, is pastor of the church.

Known for her nurturing personality, she was a meticulous gardener and a stylish dresser.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Gregory L.; three brothers, Bern Anderson, Melvin Anderson and Willie Anderson; three sisters, Evelyn Hicks, Mary Watts and Ernestine Robinson; and a grandson. A daughter, Angela P. Thomas-Evans, died in 2002.

Services will be held at noon Saturday in St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St.