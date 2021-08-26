Raymond W. Pauley Sr., 88, former Grand Island fire chief was department's top responder

May 27, 1933 – Aug. 17, 2021
To say that Raymond W. Pauley Sr. was an active member of the Grand Island Fire Company during his 58 years of service is a bit of an understatement.
For many years, Mr. Pauley was the company's top responder. Between 1999 and 2016, when he received the Fire Chief's Award after 52 years as a member, he answered some 12,000 calls, or an average of 750 a year. In 2006, he responded to 1,110 calls, or an average of more than three calls a day.
Mr. Pauley died in Erie County Medical Center after an illness of several weeks that followed a diagnosis of cancer four years ago. A retired New York State senior parole officer, he was 88.
"He loved the community and he just wanted to serve the community," said Garnet "Sam" Pauley, his wife of 36 years.
"Ray was known as an icon not only at the hall, but in the community," the Grand Island Fire Company said in a Facebook post. "You could always find Ray promoting fire prevention at the annual Lions Day Kids Picnic, rain or shine."
He was also well known as public information officer for the fire department, starting in the late 1990s.
Mr. Pauley was born in Buffalo, the oldest child of Glenn Pauley, a Buffalo police officer, and Esther Meadway Pauley. He was a 1951 graduate of Kensington High School, where he played intramural baseball and football, ran track, made the honor roll and belonged to the journalism and biology clubs.
He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Buffalo.
Mr. Pauley began working for the New York State Division of Parole in 1960 and retired in 1995 as a senior parole officer.
In 1963, he moved to Grand Island and joined the fire company as a volunteer firefighter.
In 1970, he was elected second assistant chief. He served as first assistant chief from 1971 to 1973, then again as second assistant chief from 1980 to 1983. From 1984 to 1988, he was deputy chief, then in 1989, he became fire chief, a position he held for two years.
Until a few years ago, Mr. Pauley was the primary driver for all apparatus responding out of Station 3 on Baseline Road near Fix Road.
For 20 years, Mr. Pauley was a member of the fire company's board of directors, and starting in the late 1990s, he served as public information officer.
"I can't tell you how many times he would get up from the dinner table to go on a call," said his wife. "And for many years, he'd get up in the middle of the night to go to calls, too."
A life member of the fire company, Mr. Pauley went on inactive status about five years ago, his wife said.
The pair met in 1977 at a Parents Without Partners meeting and married in 1985 on Grand Island. Their blended family had six children, four of his and two of hers.
Mr. Pauley was a gregarious man who loved conversation with anyone, Mrs. Pauley said. "He had a nice speaking voice, and he was a talker," she said. He had maintained long friendships with his former co-workers, and, she said, "he had a very good family with the fire company."
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Raymond Jr. and Scott; two daughters, Lisa McLeod and Jill Proctor; a stepson, Shawn Senger; a stepdaughter, Kelly Palamuso; a sister, Joan Pauley; a brother, Glenn; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services were held Aug. 20.