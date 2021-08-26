Raymond W. Pauley Sr., 88, former Grand Island fire chief was department's top responder

He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Buffalo.

Mr. Pauley began working for the New York State Division of Parole in 1960 and retired in 1995 as a senior parole officer.

In 1963, he moved to Grand Island and joined the fire company as a volunteer firefighter.

In 1970, he was elected second assistant chief. He served as first assistant chief from 1971 to 1973, then again as second assistant chief from 1980 to 1983. From 1984 to 1988, he was deputy chief, then in 1989, he became fire chief, a position he held for two years.

Until a few years ago, Mr. Pauley was the primary driver for all apparatus responding out of Station 3 on Baseline Road near Fix Road.

For 20 years, Mr. Pauley was a member of the fire company's board of directors, and starting in the late 1990s, he served as public information officer.

"I can't tell you how many times he would get up from the dinner table to go on a call," said his wife. "And for many years, he'd get up in the middle of the night to go to calls, too."

A life member of the fire company, Mr. Pauley went on inactive status about five years ago, his wife said.