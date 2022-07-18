Ray Mercer Jr., 67, retired president of Aurubis Buffalo

April 24, 1955 – July 17, 2022

“Figure it out!” That’s what Raymond A. Mercer Jr. would tell his children to encourage them to think through problems.

The retired president of Aurubis Buffalo was a citizen of the world who traveled often. He went trekking above the Artic Circle in Finland with sled dogs and spent time in many countries including Germany, France, & Japan.

But one of the last trips he made was one in 2018, a bucket list trip to Egypt to see the pyramids.

Always on the quest for knowledge, he enjoyed being immersed in and learning about other cultures, which helped to shape his own expansive worldview, said his son, Scott.

Mr. Mercer died Sunday morning at home surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with cancer. He was 67.

An engineer by trade, he had built and fixed things since he was a kid.

The eldest of 10, he graduated from Buffalo State College with a bachelor’s degree in engineering before completing a master's in business administration at the University at Buffalo.

In 1982, he began a 33-year career with Aurubis Buffalo, a brass and copper products plant in North Buffalo that was formerly known as American Brass. He climbed the ranks from electrical technician to president, in 2006.

Mr. Mercer's leadership, which prioritized the well-being of his employees and successful operations at Germany-based Aurubis' Buffalo plant, created a steady and stable environment for 650 local employees through multiple ownership changes.

He retired from Aurubis Buffalo in 2015.

Mr. Mercer valued education so much he volunteered as a mentor for the University at Buffalo’s School of Business. He would work with MBA and finance students, and also mentor startup business founders through the school.

Anything that had a motor, he loved to get his hands on, whether it was cars, planes, boats, motorcycles or scooters.

In his late 40’s, Ray got his pilot's license. He would fly small single engine propeller planes. Sometimes his son Brian would accompany him.

He owned about 50 cars over the course of his life. He loved working on them, buying, selling, and making the cars faster. In retirement, he had three cars in rotation at any given time.

Mr. Mercer and his sons would go on track and auto-cross outings. That’s how they bonded. They had an outing to Las Vegas planned when Mr. Mercer received his cancer diagnosis.

Family was the center of his universe, his son Scott said. He is fondly remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues for his sense of humor, endless curiosity, zest for life, and words of wisdom and kindness to all.

Survivors include wife Tarrie (nee Graves) Mercer; children Scott, Michelle and Brian, stepchildren Rachel Fry and Rebecca Weightman; 10 grandchildren; his mother, Janet Mercer-Jarczyk; and siblings Kathryn Larracuente, Mark, Matthew, Marie Krawczyk, Eileen Morgan, Patrick, Monica Hondzinski, Bridget Hark and Paula Gorman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21 at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 861-929 Father Baker Blvd, Lackawanna.