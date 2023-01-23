Ralph J. Maier, 92, Korean War veteran, mechanic, auto repair instructor

Aug. 24, 1930 – Jan. 6, 2023

Ralph J. Maier, a Korean War veteran and mechanic who taught auto repair for Erie 1 BOCES, died Jan. 6 in Wellsville Manor Care Center, Wellsville, after a lengthy illness. He was 92.

Born in Lansing, Mich., the third of six children and the second-oldest boy, his father was a Russian immigrant. He attended a technical high school in Michigan and came to Williamsville with his family in 1947 when his father accepted a business offer from his uncle, Freddie Maier, who operated Freddie’s Donuts.

After his father died two years later, Mr. Maier worked to support his mother and siblings. He started his own auto repair business, Maier's Garage, in the two-bay garage next to their home at Main and Reinwalt streets in Williamsville.

He also repaired delivery trucks and machinery at Freddie’s Donuts, where he met his wife, Jane Marie Rentschler. They were married in 1952, shortly before he was due to be sent by the Army to fight in the Korean War.

However, his son William said, a superior officer decided that his skills would be better applied in Japan. He was sent to Tokyo to start and manage a motor pool and learned Japanese during his stay. He sometimes also was deployed to the front lines in Korea to repair vehicles in the field.

Returning from service, he expanded his garage, then decided to become a teacher. He earned a master’s degree from what was then Buffalo State College, sold his business and joined the faculty at the Erie 1 BOCES Career and Technical Center on Potters Road in West Seneca, teaching auto repair for about 20 years. Teams of his students often competed in auto repair contests. He retired in 1985.

A Williamsville resident until 2019, he did home repair and remodeling and enjoyed collecting antiques. He improved his summer cabin in Allegany County to make it livable year-round.

He was an avid bird and deer hunter and had a lifelong love of dogs that included beagles, several breeds of shepherds and Siberian huskies.

In addition to his wife, a retired librarian at Medaille College, now Medaille University, survivors include two sons, Thomas, an Amherst Police captain, and William, an engineer for Siemens Energy; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Another son, Gary, died in 2012.

There will be no services.