Aug. 5, 1943 – Feb. 27, 2023

Raj Gohil, an artist and chef known for his Indian cuisine and his baked goods, died unexpectedly Feb. 27 in his North Buffalo home. He was 79.

Born Rajendrasinh Gohil in the village of Chhota-Udepur in the western part of India, he was awarded a scholarship and teaching assistant position at the University of Cincinnati in 1971.

"I came to the United States – for the education, but even more, for the freedom," he told Buffalo News reporter Karen Brady in 1994. However, he continued, "almost from the beginning, I was completely irresponsible. My life very quickly became a very sick life."

Mr. Gohil completed his master of fine arts degree and went to Chicago, where he worked at first as a window decorator in department stores. Fired from a job in the art world there, he came to stay with his brother in Buffalo and to sort out a problem in obtaining his green card so that he could stay and work in the U.S.

"For two years, I painted," he said. Favoring abstracts in lush reds and golds, he had a one-man show at a gallery on Franklin Street and was included in exhibits at the Burchfield Penney Art Center. After his green card arrived, he found a job in Kaufman's Bakery. He became a line manager and worked there until it closed in 2004.

He was pastry chef at the former Toro restaurant on Elmwood Avenue and provided homemade desserts to Cole's and other restaurants. For holiday presents, he gave his friends freshly-baked biscotti.

Long active in the local community of recovering alcoholics, Mr. Gohil gave support to those who were seeking counseling and cooked them Indian dinners and other exotic dishes. He recently celebrated 35 years of sobriety.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Pratima "Reva" Gohil, who is retired from Holy Cross Head Start, and several nieces.

A memorial service will be held this summer at a time to be announced.