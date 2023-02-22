Oct. 29, 1939 – Feb. 18, 2023

Quitman Hawkins, a karate teacher and martial arts school owner, died Feb. 18 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a short illness. He was 83.

Born in Lackawanna, the seventh of 15 children of a steelworker, he attended elementary school in Lackawanna, then moved to Buffalo with his family.

An outstanding athlete at East High School, where he graduated in 1957, he played football and basketball and was a pitcher on the baseball team. He went on to be a high-scoring Muny Basketball League player.

Mr. Hawkins first worked for the U.S. Postal Service as an assistant clerk at the Kensington Station, then was manager at a nightspot, Touch of Class, and for Parkway Liquors.

A third-degree black belt in karate, Mr. Hawkins – along with his friend and teacher John H. Overton, who convinced him to stop smoking – established in 1965 the first Isshin Ryu Karate School in Buffalo, World Fighting Arts, at 773 Main St. Within a few years, he and Overton opened a second school in Batavia.

Their work led them to become assistant directors for the Model City Youth Program, where they taught young men and women self-control and discipline and received many awards. Mr. Hawkins was a vice president of Young Men for Progress.

He moved to Maryland in 1976 and continued to work with young people in Washington, D.C., summer programs and serve as a mentor to martial arts school operators and students.

Mr. Hawkins also employed many youths in the home improvement and construction businesses he operated in Maryland. He specialized in weatherizing homes for low-income residents and senior citizens through government programs, replacing windows and roofs and advising them on upkeep.

After he retired, he moved to Sumter, S.C., in 2005, then became an Amherst resident in 2011.

A Harley-Davidson rider, he toured the country with the Banderleros Motorcycle Club of Baltimore and was a member of H.O.G., the Harley Owners Group.

He also was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Society. A dog lover, he owned pit bulls and supported animal rescue groups.

He married the former Gwendolyn Staton on July 16, 1961, who survives. He also is survived by a son, Parrish Anthony Hawkins, and a brother, Eric Hawkins.

Services will be held at noon Saturday in Greater Love Fellowship, 2205 Genesee St.