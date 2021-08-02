Priscilla J. Kim, 88, nurse who went the extra mile in caring

April 18, 1933 – July 11, 2021
As a nurse and in her personal relationships, Priscilla J. Kim always went the extra mile for people she cared for.
“She made sure when you came over for lunch that she would always have your favorite things,” her longtime friend Barbara Multerer said. “I’ve never seen a kinder person on an everyday basis. She would just go way out of her way. She was wonderful with children.”
A former Snyder resident and wife of a Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center researcher, she died July 11 in her home in South Burlington, Vt. She was 88.
Born Priscilla Jane Thomas in Whitman, Mass., the youngest of four girls, she was a student at the Brockton Hospital School of Nursing in Brockton, Mass., when she met an intern from South Korea, Dr. Untae Kim, in the hospital's maternity ward.
“She was assisting him when he was delivering babies,” her son Jonathan said, “and from her telling to us, she began to admire him.”
At the beginning of their relationship, according to her nursing school classmates, she showed her admiration by sneaking chocolates into the pockets of his lab coat. She also learned the Korean language and studied Korean culture.
After she graduated from nursing school and began working, she and Dr. Kim were married in 1957.
They lived in Boston, Mass., while he was a senior research pathologist at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. After he first came to Roswell Park in 1963, they lived briefly in Teaneck, N.J., while her husband did his oncology residency, then returned to Buffalo.
Mrs. Kim resumed her nursing career after raising her five children, working at Buffalo General Medical Center and at several nursing homes. She retired in 2010.
A Snyder resident for 50 years, she was active in University Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and head of the church nursery. She also visited homebound parishioners and volunteered in the church’s food pantry.
“She was a pillar of the church,” her son Jonathan said. “She never said no to doing anything.”
She and her husband traveled around the world as he taught and gave lectures. She learned German and bicycled extensively when they lived for two years in Karlsruhe, Germany, where he helped establish a cancer research center after he retired from Roswell Park in 1994.
They moved to Vermont in 2013 to be closer to their sons. Her husband died in 2017.
Survivors include four sons, Jonathan, Matthew, David and Peter; a daughter, Penelope; a sister, Beverly Thomas; a close friend, Ronda Gamble; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 in the First Congregational Church of Burlington, 38 Winooski Ave., Burlington, Vt.