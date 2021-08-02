Priscilla J. Kim, 88, nurse who went the extra mile in caring

April 18, 1933 – July 11, 2021

As a nurse and in her personal relationships, Priscilla J. Kim always went the extra mile for people she cared for.

“She made sure when you came over for lunch that she would always have your favorite things,” her longtime friend Barbara Multerer said. “I’ve never seen a kinder person on an everyday basis. She would just go way out of her way. She was wonderful with children.”

A former Snyder resident and wife of a Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center researcher, she died July 11 in her home in South Burlington, Vt. She was 88.

Born Priscilla Jane Thomas in Whitman, Mass., the youngest of four girls, she was a student at the Brockton Hospital School of Nursing in Brockton, Mass., when she met an intern from South Korea, Dr. Untae Kim, in the hospital's maternity ward.

“She was assisting him when he was delivering babies,” her son Jonathan said, “and from her telling to us, she began to admire him.”

At the beginning of their relationship, according to her nursing school classmates, she showed her admiration by sneaking chocolates into the pockets of his lab coat. She also learned the Korean language and studied Korean culture.