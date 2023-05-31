May 4, 1939 – May 20, 2023

Writing about Amherst Police Chief John Askey in 1998, Buffalo News columnist Bob Curran suggested an inscription for his cemetery marker: "On his watch Amherst became recognized as the safest place in the country."

That was affirmed by Money magazine, which declared that Buffalo's most populous suburb was the safest large municipality in the nation, not once, but two years in a row – in 1996 and 1997. In other years, Amherst routinely ranked highly among crime-free communities.

Only the third chief of a department that was founded in 1924, he decided to break with the example set by his two long-serving predecessors and retired after 10 years.

When he was appointed chief in December 1988, he told the Town Board: "I don't intend to stay here 'til I'm 80. What I intend to do ... what I will do, is keep the reputation of the Amherst Police Department something you all can be proud of."

His tenure in office was hardly trouble-free, though. It began with a hunt for the Bike Path Killer, who attacked young women as they were cycling and jogging alone, and concluded in the national media spotlight with the arrest of the sniper who murdered abortion provider Dr. Barnett A. Slepian.

Chief Askey died May 20 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga. He was 84.

John B. "Jay" Askey was born in Buffalo, one of six children, and attended Kenmore High School. He enlisted in the Navy in 1956, served as an aviation electronics technician and attained the rank of petty officer third class.

He joined the Amherst Police Department as a patrolman in 1963 and was promoted to patrol lieutenant in 1969 and patrol captain in 1972.

He earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from what is now Buffalo State University in 1975 and was a graduate of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Program.

Chief Herbert E. Zimmerman named him to head planning for the department's move from Williamsville to John Jay Audubon Parkway. He played a key role in the construction of the new headquarters building, which opened in 1979, and in the establishment of a computer-aided dispatch system.

He became Zimmerman's administrative assistant in 1979, handling media relations, personnel, internal investigations, records and communications. He was largely responsible for writing rules for the department and setting up operating procedures.

As chief, he created a Family Offense Unit to deal with domestic violence cases and initiated bike patrols, neighborhood outreach programs and a Drug Abuse Resistance Education program for youth.

He also oversaw response to the Spring of Life anti-abortion protests in 1992, when 200 demonstrators were arrested on Sweet Home Road. He coordinated the town’s massive security effort for the World University Games at the University at Buffalo in 1993.

He put his department at the forefront among suburban communities by introducing semi-automatic pistols as standard sidearms for his officers in 1990. He regularly was thrust into Amherst's ongoing debate about controlling deer, which included a bait-and-shoot program carried out by police.

"I resisted it for a long time," he told a Town Board meeting in 1996, "but it's a lot better than having hunters in town or whatever else was proposed. ... I consider myself a fairly compassionate man toward the rest of the animal kingdom."

He received numerous awards, including the Erie County Bar Association's Police Officer Award following his retirement in January 1999.

He was a longtime member of the users committee of Erie County Central Police Services and a member of the state Division of Criminal Justice planning committee. He also was a member of Amherst Township Post 416, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

In retirement, he enjoyed golf, spending time with his family and wintering in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

His son, John C., succeeded him as chief in 2007 and retired in 2021.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, the former Shirley Duscher, survivors include three sons, Timothy, John C. and David; two brothers, Thomas and Gerald "Bill"; four grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

A private service was held May 27.