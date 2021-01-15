Pioneering Buffalo female attorney Grace Ange lost to Covid-19

When Grace Marie Ange became a criminal defense attorney in the late 1950s, men ran the show in Western New York’s law offices and courts.
“The way she described it, the atmosphere was kind of like the ‘Mad Men’ TV show,” said her son, Buffalo attorney John M. Ange. “Men were in charge of everything. She said there were times when she really had to stand up for herself to make sure unsavory characters didn’t take advantage.”
Known for more than a half-century as one who stood up for herself and other women attorneys, Ange died Dec. 21 at the St. Joseph campus of Sisters of Charity Hospital of Covid-19 and other illnesses, her son said. She was 88.
Her son said she also suffered from a kidney ailment. He said he does not know how she contracted Covid-19, but noted that she was in and out of hospitals and nursing homes through much of 2020.
"After she was diagnosed with Covid, she died about two weeks later," Ange said. "We did get to see her one last time at St. Joe's, the day before she died. We pretty much had to put spacesuits on to go in and see her. She was unable to communicate with us."
Erie County Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman recalled Ange as a “mentor, adviser and role model” to herself and many female attorneys in the Buffalo area. She said Ange brought “sparkle and pizzazz” to every room she entered, was outspoken and opinionated, but also “gracious, kind and thoughtful.”
Born in Rochester on Jan. 11, 1932, Ms. Ange graduated from public schools in Rochester, and then from the University of Rochester and University at Buffalo Law School.
After law school, she went to work for the late John Condon, a renowned criminal defense attorney in Buffalo who, according to Ms. Ange’s son, mentored her and treated her with respect.
At that time, her colleagues said, it was almost unheard of for a woman to practice regularly as a criminal lawyer in Western New York.
In the mid-1970s, Ange started her own Buffalo law firm, specializing in matrimonial and family law. Her son worked with her for about 20 years before she retired in 2007.
“She was a single mother who raised me alone and worked hard to send me to college and law school,” John Ange said. “She was proud of serving as a mentor, but she didn’t have a lot of patience with women attorneys who were not willing to confront some of the sexist attitudes that have existed over the years.”
One of her closest friends for six decades was Judge Freedman’s mother, Maryann Saccomando Freedman, former president of the Erie County and New York State bar associations.
Freedman called her friend a “pioneer” among female attorneys who was known for her toughness and skill in the courtroom. She said only a handful of female attorneys were active in the region’s criminal courts when Ange began her career.
She said her friend was a busy volunteer in many committees and organizations dedicated to helping female attorneys rise to prominence. She was an expert on legal issues surrounding surrogate motherhood, and a longtime trustee of the Virginia Devereux Charitable Foundation.
She was also an expert seamstress who made her own dresses and business outfits.
She loved to travel overseas, especially with her granddaughter, Anna.
Freedman said she will miss her friend’s brash and outrageous sense of humor.
“Over the years, Grace and I had many debates and discussions,” Freedman said. “Whenever she thought she could not win the point, Grace would say very gravely, ‘You’re shorter than me. You will always be shorter than me.’ Occasionally, she would modify that to ‘I am taller than you. I will always be taller than you.’ ”