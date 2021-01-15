Pioneering Buffalo female attorney Grace Ange lost to Covid-19

When Grace Marie Ange became a criminal defense attorney in the late 1950s, men ran the show in Western New York’s law offices and courts.

“The way she described it, the atmosphere was kind of like the ‘Mad Men’ TV show,” said her son, Buffalo attorney John M. Ange. “Men were in charge of everything. She said there were times when she really had to stand up for herself to make sure unsavory characters didn’t take advantage.”

Known for more than a half-century as one who stood up for herself and other women attorneys, Ange died Dec. 21 at the St. Joseph campus of Sisters of Charity Hospital of Covid-19 and other illnesses, her son said. She was 88.

Her son said she also suffered from a kidney ailment. He said he does not know how she contracted Covid-19, but noted that she was in and out of hospitals and nursing homes through much of 2020.

"After she was diagnosed with Covid, she died about two weeks later," Ange said. "We did get to see her one last time at St. Joe's, the day before she died. We pretty much had to put spacesuits on to go in and see her. She was unable to communicate with us."