Phyllis Mattar Margrey, 85, teacher, volunteer, appeared in son's TV commercials

June 7, 1936 – March 3, 2022
Phyllis Mattar Margrey was surprised by how many people recognized her after she appeared in a TV commercial during the 2020 Super Bowl saying: “Hurt in a car? Call my son, William Mattar!”
She shouldn’t have been. She met plenty of them in her years as a teacher and active volunteer.
“She was an absolute natural,” her son William said. “She was in three or four of our commercials. She loved doing them.”
She died March 3 in her Town of Tonawanda home after a brief illness. She was 85.
Born Phyllis Kolbe in Buffalo, the older of two girls, she was a graduate of Bennett High School and worked at the candy counter at the Sears Roebuck store on Main Street.
After graduating from SUNY Buffalo State Teachers College in 1958, she taught for a year and was married to Norman Mattar, an attorney. Her sister Elaine later married Mr. Mattar’s brother. She soon began raising seven children in Snyder.
“We’d come home after school and she’d have a list of chores for us to do,” her son William said. “She taught us how to work.”
She taught parenting classes for single mothers in the Buffalo schools and for church groups. She also did extensive volunteer work for Friends of Night People.
“She would knit mittens, bring down socks and bring food and serve it,” her son said.
She supported the LGBTQ community through work with the Spectrum Support Group. She also helped children in need, financially struggling families and numerous charities.
On his company Facebook page, her son William wrote: “My mom was strong, dedicated to her faith, and inspired others to act for the greater good. Through her teachings and example, my siblings and I learned to love and care for others.”
She was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church, which she represented at the Presbytery of Western New York. More recently, she was a parishioner at Riceville Community Church in Delevan and Deerhurst Presbyterian Church.
She was remarried in the 1980s to Kenneth C. Margrey, a professor at Erie Community College North. For 15 years, they lived near Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary outside Delevan, where she brought many people together for family camping, hunting camp and Thanksgiving. She also volunteered to assist in kindergarten classes at a local school.
She and her husband moved to the Town of Tonawanda about eight years ago. He died in 2018.
She enjoyed swimming at Camp Duffield and Gooseneck Pond, cheering the Chicago Cubs and her annual visit to Chautauqua Institution.
Survivors include four sons, Mark Mattar, William Mattar, Paul Mattar and Bradley Mattar; three daughters, Wendy Harman, Nina Reinken and Camille Johnson; a sister, Elaine Mattar; her former husband, Norman Mattar; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Deerhurst Presbyterian Church, 257 Deerhurst Park Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. Live streaming available at deerhurstchurch.org.