Phyllis Mattar Margrey, 85, teacher, volunteer, appeared in son's TV commercials

June 7, 1936 – March 3, 2022

Phyllis Mattar Margrey was surprised by how many people recognized her after she appeared in a TV commercial during the 2020 Super Bowl saying: “Hurt in a car? Call my son, William Mattar!”

She shouldn’t have been. She met plenty of them in her years as a teacher and active volunteer.

“She was an absolute natural,” her son William said. “She was in three or four of our commercials. She loved doing them.”

She died March 3 in her Town of Tonawanda home after a brief illness. She was 85.

Born Phyllis Kolbe in Buffalo, the older of two girls, she was a graduate of Bennett High School and worked at the candy counter at the Sears Roebuck store on Main Street.

After graduating from SUNY Buffalo State Teachers College in 1958, she taught for a year and was married to Norman Mattar, an attorney. Her sister Elaine later married Mr. Mattar’s brother. She soon began raising seven children in Snyder.

“We’d come home after school and she’d have a list of chores for us to do,” her son William said. “She taught us how to work.”