Phyllis Brands, 85, third-generation owner of iconic Santasiero's restaurant

March 21, 1936 – Sept. 15, 2021

The choice Phyllis Brands faced in 1983 was a business decision, but it also was a family decision.

Her uncle Anthony, a mainstay in Santasiero’s, the iconic Italian restaurant on Buffalo’s West Side, had died unexpectedly. Her father, Angelo, told Mrs. Brands that he would sell the operation unless she took it over.

“She went ahead with it and said we’ll keep it going,” said her son John Jr.

Mrs. Brands had been the restaurant’s part-time bookkeeper since 1972 but had not been involved with running the kitchen. Her children, however, had learned the family recipes.

“Her father taught us how to cook,” John said. “My sister was available and she would come in and did the cooking in the morning. My other sister was just out of high school and she became the set-up cook.”

Mrs. Brands became full-time business manager and third-generation owner. She incorporated Santasiero’s in 1985 and served as president, secretary and treasurer. She continued to be involved in the business until she suffered a stroke in June. She died Sept. 15 at the age of 85.