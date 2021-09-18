Phyllis Brands, 85, third-generation owner of iconic Santasiero's restaurant

March 21, 1936 – Sept. 15, 2021
The choice Phyllis Brands faced in 1983 was a business decision, but it also was a family decision.
Her uncle Anthony, a mainstay in Santasiero’s, the iconic Italian restaurant on Buffalo’s West Side, had died unexpectedly. Her father, Angelo, told Mrs. Brands that he would sell the operation unless she took it over.
“She went ahead with it and said we’ll keep it going,” said her son John Jr.
Mrs. Brands had been the restaurant’s part-time bookkeeper since 1972 but had not been involved with running the kitchen. Her children, however, had learned the family recipes.
“Her father taught us how to cook,” John said. “My sister was available and she would come in and did the cooking in the morning. My other sister was just out of high school and she became the set-up cook.”
Mrs. Brands became full-time business manager and third-generation owner. She incorporated Santasiero’s in 1985 and served as president, secretary and treasurer. She continued to be involved in the business until she suffered a stroke in June. She died Sept. 15 at the age of 85.
Born Phyllis Santasiero in Buffalo, she was an only child. Her mother died in childbirth when she was 2 and she was raised by her Italian immigrant grandparents in their home above the restaurant at Lafayette Avenue and Niagara Street.
She attended School 19 and was a 1953 graduate of Lafayette High School, where she made lifelong friends.
She worked as a teller for Marine Midland Bank for several years and married John A. Brands in 1959. They lived for more than a year in Los Angeles, then returned to a home a few blocks from the restaurant when they were expecting their first child.
When her children were young, Mrs. Brands was active with their Scout troops and the PTAs in their schools. She also was a poll worker for the Erie County Board of Elections. Active with local Amvets posts, she became a ladies auxiliary president.
For 25 years, she and her husband had divided their time between Buffalo and Citrus Springs, Fla. After he died in 2019, she returned to Buffalo and lived in the apartment above the restaurant.
Surviving are a son, John A. Jr.; two daughters, Patricia Brydalski and Angela Brands; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a time to be arranged.