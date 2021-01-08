Phillip Muck, 90, Lake Shore principal was active volunteer

He joined All Saints Lutheran Church in 1963, and was a deacon for more than 30 years, assisting with services for residents of Eden Heights. He also served on the Covenant Committee and the church council, of which he was president in 1972. A supporter of the food pantry, he was a greeter and usher, and picked up the elderly for services and social functions.

Mr. Muck promoted a bond program at the church, where members purchased bonds rather than seek a mortgage.

Mr. Muck was a member of the Eden Historical Society, serving as a trustee and on the property committee. For more than 30 years, he was on the board of directors and finance committee of the Claddagh Commissions, which develops homes for people with developmental disabilities.

Mr. Muck was a local Salvation Army leader for more than 10 years and served on their board for more than 13 years, helping with the Christmas kettle drive. In 1983, he received the group's Centennial Family Congress Service Unit Award.

He served on the board of directors of the Lake Shore Mental Health Group VI and was a member of the Lakeshore Hospital Foundation. He also assisted in the renovation of the New Angola Theater.