Philip R. Diefenbach, 88, retired Dunlop Tire Co. product development manager

Jan. 18, 1933 – Dec. 26, 2021

Philip Robert Diefenbach, a retired manager of passenger tire development at the Dunlop Tire Co. plant, died Dec. 26 in Nashville, Tenn., after a long period of declining health. He was 88.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of four children, he attended School 54 and graduated from The Nichols School in 1952. As a teen, he worked summers in the family food business, Klinck Brothers Wholesale Beef.

He went on to earn an associate’s degree from the former Buffalo State Technical Institute, now SUNY Erie Community College, then was drafted into the Navy. During his two years of service, he was stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as a medic prior to the Cuban Revolution, and spent many hours sailing in the bay.

Upon his return, he attended The Ohio State University for a year, then returned to Buffalo and worked again in his family’s business while attending night classes at the University of Buffalo. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from UB in 1960.

Mr. Diefenbach joined the Dunlop Tire Co. in 1959 as an engineer. For his job as manager of passenger tire development, he traveled frequently to England, Scotland, Italy and Germany and was the company’s liaison to Japan. His favorite destination, however, was Australia, where he tested tires with Australian crews driving across the Outback at breakneck speeds. He retired in 1998.

A parishioner at Parkside Lutheran Church for more than 60 years, he served as an usher and a member of the Property Committee. Introspective, precise and a man of few words, he was referred to as “Formidable Phil” by Parkside’s pastor, the late Rev. John Buerk.

He was a life member of the Buffalo Canoe Club and enjoyed gardening, electronics and astronomy.

Until 2017, he and his wife spent six months every summer at the family cottage in Bay Beach, Ont. Acquired by his family in 1935, it was the center of a large annual gathering of family and friends on the Fourth of July. Known as the unofficial mayor of Bay Beach, he enjoyed barbecuing, teaching sailing to his grandchildren and giving them rides on his tractor while he cut the grass.

He moved from the Town of Tonawanda to Nashville in 2018 to be closer to his daughter, a step-daughter and their families.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years, the former Susan Wallace; a son, Hans; a daughter, Gretchen Howell; two step-daughters, Susan Smith and Victoria Ahrens; a step-son, Keith Forsman; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 14 in Parkside Lutheran Church, 2 Wallace Ave.

