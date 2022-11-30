Phil Edwards, 81, auto dealer, race car driver

Dec. 28, 1940 – Nov. 24, 2022

They called him "Flying Phil."

Winner of many a trophy at local auto racing tracks, Philip Jay Edwards had a lifelong love of cars as a driver, mechanic and salesman.

In the 1970s, he owned Edwards Chevrolet, a Chevrolet and Oldsmobile dealership in Attica. For a single season, 1980, he was owner of what is now Lancaster Motor Speedway, where he raced modified stock cars.

He died unexpectedly Nov. 24 in his home in Amherst. He was 81.

Born in Plattsburgh, the oldest of four children, Mr. Edwards grew up in the Love Canal neighborhood in Niagara Falls and was a member of the Class of 1958 at LaSalle High School.

He enlisted in the Navy, became an aircraft engine mechanic and attained the rank of E-5. He was stationed at bases in Hawaii and Washington State.

Returning from service, he lived in Attica and was a salesman for Don Allen Chevrolet in Buffalo. He went on to open Edwards Performance, a racing equipment shop on Bailey Avenue.

He began competing at Lancaster Speedway in 1969, driving his own cars – modifieds in the early 1970s, late model stock cars at Holland Speedway in the mid 1970s and modifieds again at Lancaster until 1983.

He also competed for several years in the Race of Champions at Pocono Raceway.

Mr. Edwards operated a used car dealership for several years at Transit Road and Wehrle Drive, worked for auto auction companies and sold vehicles privately until his death.

He also was a bus driver for Carrier Coach, transporting handicapped children.

"He was tough," his wife, the former Debbie Page, said, "but they just melted his heart."

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast, he continued riding into his 80s. He and his wife regularly attended Bike Week in Daytona, Fla., and had a time share residence there.

They also traveled extensively on cruises and visited China, Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

He enjoyed gambling and regularly visited casinos locally and in Las Vegas.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, April Klipp, Jennifer Stringfellow and Connie Machiewicz; five sons, Robert, Philip, Brian, Andrew and John; two sisters, Susan Sekeret and Peggy Makie; a brother, Paul; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in John E. Roberts Funeral Home, 280 Grover Cleveland Highway, Amherst.