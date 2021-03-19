Peter Wendel, 88, past head of Wendel Engineers was mentor to many

Eventually, he predicted, "there would emerge ideas in which we'd find some common threads; areas of agreement and shared aspirations. Over time, our shared vision would take shape.

"Then we could begin the journey with our shared vision as the standard by which we choose our actions, focus our resources and measure our results."

"Western New York was his home; he was always very bullish about the potential of Western New York," said Tim Wendel. "And he was everywhere."

Mr. Wendel was born in Lockport, the oldest child of Leon H. Wendel and Ethel Bundy Wendel. A 1950 graduate of Lockport High School, he earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Michigan in 1954.

In Ann Arbor, he also met Jane Harry. They married on April 2, 1955, in Flint, Mich.

He served as an engineering officer in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957, then returned to Lockport and joined the engineering firm his father had founded in 1940. "The call came from his father, 'Come back home, I need your help,' " said Tim Wendel.