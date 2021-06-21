Peter J. Morphis, 73, third-generation owner of Antoinette's Sweets

March 13, 1948 – May 22, 2021

Peter J. Morphis, third-generation owner of Antoinette’s Sweets on Transit Road in Depew, died May 22 after a battle with cancer. He was 73.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1966 graduate of Lancaster High School, where he was a varsity football player, and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University at Buffalo. After completing a master’s of business administration degree from Cornell University in 1975, he began working full-time in the family business, founded by his grandfather in downtown Buffalo in 1915.

Antoinette’s Sweets opened on Transit Road in 1958 after Mr. Morphis’ parents moved to a farmhouse there and built a candy store in front of it. It is renowned for its ice cream, ice cream toppings and chocolates, all made on the premises.

“My parents lived here and ran a business in typical European style,” he told Buffalo Spree writer Donna Hoke in 2012. “We were always around it. I grew up in it.”

Working with his wife of 43 years, the former Alexandra Tzetzo, Mr. Morphis remained active in operations until recently. His son John joined the business in 2010.