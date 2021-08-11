Peter F. Fenger, 96, World War II veteran, engineer on airspace projects

May 16, 1925 – Aug. 6, 2021

Peter F. Fenger, a World War II veteran and an engineer on aerospace projects at Moog Inc., died Aug. 6 in Mercy Hospital. His family said the cause was pneumonia. He was 96.

Born in Hamburg, his mother was a descendent of the Kronenberg family, which came to Hamburg from Switzerland in 1842.

He was a 1943 graduate of Hamburg High School, where he was a Student Council member and a manager for the basketball team. During World War II, he served in the Army Air Corps as a bombardier and navigator on B-29 bombers and attained the rank of second lieutenant.

Returning from service, he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1949 from Lehigh University, where he was a member of Pi Tau Sigma, the honorary engineering fraternity. He also was vice president and pledge manager of his social fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon.

He first was an engineer supervising dredging projects for Dunbar and Sullivan Dredging Co., then became a cost estimator in 1951 for the Farnham Division of Wiesner-Rapp Co., which made machines for the metalworking industry.