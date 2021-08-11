Peter F. Fenger, 96, World War II veteran, engineer on airspace projects

May 16, 1925 – Aug. 6, 2021
Peter F. Fenger, a World War II veteran and an engineer on aerospace projects at Moog Inc., died Aug. 6 in Mercy Hospital. His family said the cause was pneumonia. He was 96.
Born in Hamburg, his mother was a descendent of the Kronenberg family, which came to Hamburg from Switzerland in 1842.
He was a 1943 graduate of Hamburg High School, where he was a Student Council member and a manager for the basketball team. During World War II, he served in the Army Air Corps as a bombardier and navigator on B-29 bombers and attained the rank of second lieutenant.
Returning from service, he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1949 from Lehigh University, where he was a member of Pi Tau Sigma, the honorary engineering fraternity. He also was vice president and pledge manager of his social fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon.
He first was an engineer supervising dredging projects for Dunbar and Sullivan Dredging Co., then became a cost estimator in 1951 for the Farnham Division of Wiesner-Rapp Co., which made machines for the metalworking industry.
He joined Moog in 1962 and worked on projects for the Gemini and Apollo missions, the Space Station and the Space Shuttle. He retired as director of quality assurance and reliability engineering in 1990.
Mr. Fenger served on the boards of the Hamburg Historical Society and the Hamburg Community Center.
On his 95th birthday in 2020, he was honored with a parade of fire trucks and antique cars through Elderwood at Hamburg, his assisted living facility.
He and his wife, the former Mary “Mollie” McShane, were married June 19, 1954. The retired director of development at Christ the King Seminary, she died in 2011.
Survivors include two sons, John C. and Thomas O.; a daughter, Emmeline A. “Emmy” Montanye; seven grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Aug. 11 in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg.