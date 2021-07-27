Peter D. Hassett, 79, retired Saturn Club manager was tour guide

July 26, 1941 – July 24, 2021
Peter D. Hassett's life was filled with laughter, music and stories.
Mr. Hassett, longtime assistant manager of the Saturn Club, died two days before his 80th birthday in his Williamsville home after an illness of several months.
"He was erudite and witty, with a dry sense of humor," said his wife, Paulette LaMattina Notaro. "He wasn't a joke-teller, just a naturally funny person."
Mr. Hassett tended bar at many popular establishments in Buffalo for decades and co-owned Checkers on Hertel Avenue in the 1970s. In 2012, he retired as assistant manager after 25 years with the Saturn Club.
He was born in Buffalo, the third of four children of William D. and Bernadine McGowan Hassett. Mr. Hassett graduated in 1959 from Canisius High School, where he participated in track and cross-country, as well as debate, drama and glee club. He also appeared in dramatic productions, in his senior year playing Pontius Pilate in the school's dramatic presentation of Christ's crucifixion.
In 1963, Mr. Hassett earned a bachelor's degree in English from Canisius College. In college, he continued to act, appearing in several productions, including "12 Angry Men."
In the 1960s, Mr. Hassett worked as a bartender at many well-known establishments, including the Park Meadow, Gabriel’s Gate and Mulligan's. He also ran the Grille, the back room bar at the Saturn Club.
In the 1970s and early 1980s, Mr. Hassett helped run the jazz club in the Hotel Statler, which was then owned by his older brother William.
With co-owner Joe Jordan, Mr. Hassett operated Checkers Tavern on Hertel Avenue from the mid to late 1970s. He was founder of the Checkers Athletic Club.
Because of his love for theater, Mr. Hassett worked at Studio Arena Theatre through the years.
An employee of the Saturn Club for 25 years, he retired in 2012 as assistant manager.
All his life, Mr. Hassett loved music, especially jazz and blues. He learned ukulele from his father and was a self-taught guitar and piano player. "He was very good, and he played by ear," his wife said.
Mr. Hassett was a founding member and guitarist with the Buffalo Guys, a jazz/standards trio that performed every Thursday for eight years in the lobby at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The group also entertained at other functions.
When escorting his parents to their Florida condo each year, Mr. Hassett would send postcards home to his sons signed "Pa Thayer," the fictional leader of "The Slippery Elm Gang," a long-running family joke.
An avid local history buff who was knowledgeable about architecture, Mr. Hassett was a volunteer for Preservation Buffalo Niagara. He especially enjoyed giving tours of Buffalo’s City Hall.
"Peter loved Western New York and its people," said his first cousin, Joseph M. Hassett. "He took the trouble to learn our history and share it. He was the kind of glue our country needs so badly."
Mr. Hassett and Paulette LaMattina Notaro first met when they were students at Canisius College. They reconnected again when they met at Studio Arena Theatre and were married on Aug. 6, 2002, in City Hall.
After they married, Mr. Hassett "became much more of a traveler," said his son, taking many trips to Europe and across the United States.
From his days as a bartender, Mr. Hassett knew many magic tricks, including one in which a person would pick a card from a deck, then call "The Wizard" on the phone, who would accurately identify the card. "The phone number would change, but the answer was always correct," said Mr. Hassett's wife.
"For my entire life, I never knew my dad to pull forward into an open parking lot space," said Dave Hassett. "He would always back in, each time exclaiming to us kids, 'There must be fireman’s blood running through my veins.' It wasn’t until many years later, when I was stopped outside of a fire station as the truck backed in, that his oft-repeated line became hilariously significant."
Dave Hassett said his father was a loyal friend to all. "If Pete Hassett was your friend, you were guaranteed to share that friendship for your entire life."
Mr. Hassett's youngest son, Mark, died in May 1981, when the 7-year-old was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in the family's North Buffalo neighborhood.
Mr. Hassett is survived by his wife of 19 years, Paulette LaMattina Notaro; two sons, Dave and Stephen Hassett; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will begin at 4 p.m. Friday in the Delaware Chapel of Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave.