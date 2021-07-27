Peter D. Hassett, 79, retired Saturn Club manager was tour guide

"Peter loved Western New York and its people," said his first cousin, Joseph M. Hassett. "He took the trouble to learn our history and share it. He was the kind of glue our country needs so badly."

Mr. Hassett and Paulette LaMattina Notaro first met when they were students at Canisius College. They reconnected again when they met at Studio Arena Theatre and were married on Aug. 6, 2002, in City Hall.

After they married, Mr. Hassett "became much more of a traveler," said his son, taking many trips to Europe and across the United States.

From his days as a bartender, Mr. Hassett knew many magic tricks, including one in which a person would pick a card from a deck, then call "The Wizard" on the phone, who would accurately identify the card. "The phone number would change, but the answer was always correct," said Mr. Hassett's wife.

"For my entire life, I never knew my dad to pull forward into an open parking lot space," said Dave Hassett. "He would always back in, each time exclaiming to us kids, 'There must be fireman’s blood running through my veins.' It wasn’t until many years later, when I was stopped outside of a fire station as the truck backed in, that his oft-repeated line became hilariously significant."